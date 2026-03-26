PrePass Launches First-Ever National Benchmark Report on Weigh Station ByPass to Guide Fleet Decision-Making

The new annual publication turns verified state-by-state trucking bypass data into a resource stakeholders can use to measure key fleet operational indicators and inform decision-making at a national and state level.

PHOENIX, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrePass Safety Alliance, the nonprofit public-private partnership advancing commercial vehicle safety and efficiency, and PrePass, the leader in integrated weigh-station bypass, toll payment, safety, and compliance solutions, today launched the fleet industry's first-ever national benchmark report on weigh station bypass — Mile Marker 2026: The National Bypass Impact Index.

As fleets face a volatile freight market and enforcement agencies work with limited resources, this new annual report delivers a coast-to-coast view of how weigh station bypass technologies contribute to both efficiency and safety on U.S. roadways. Under current industry conditions, even small efficiencies can scale quickly across hundreds of inspection sites, making bypass options a practical strategy for improving traffic flow, saving time and money, and easing pressure on enforcement resources. This publication captures these impacts to help fleets, policy makers, and enforcement officials prioritize improvement, investment, and long-term planning across the fleet transportation industry.

"Mile Marker 2026 shows why a national perspective is critical to measuring the full impact and benefits of weigh station bypass solutions," said Mark Doughty, President & CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance. "States have traditionally tracked their own results, but bringing those datasets together reveal larger trends and opportunities that are only visible when you step back and see the big picture. By combining years of regional data, we've created an instrument that can guide smarter decisions, strengthen enforcement and compliance strategies, and demonstrate the value of effective public-private partnerships."

The inaugural edition of the annual report focused entirely on weigh station bypass activities and draws on more than 1.16 billion events across 40 states to quantify the impact bypassing has on fleet efficiency, time savings, fuel consumption, and emissions reduction.

From 1997 through January 2026, the report found that PrePass Bypass services generated measurable benefits across the trucking industry, including:

1.16 billion bypasses completed

$12 billion in operational cost saving

136 million driver hours saved

584 million gallons of fuel saved

1 million metric tons of CO2e emissions avoided

$1.3 billion reinvested in weigh station infrastructure by the PrePass Safety Alliance

The new publication also serves as useful tool for fleet managers to measure their company's operational benefits by providing industry bypass benchmarks to calculate drive time savings, fuel savings, operational cost savings, and emissions reductions.

Mile Marker 2026 is significant because it reflects the scale of the PrePass network, which is one of the United State's largest weigh station bypass providers. With more than 100,000 fleets using its solutions across a broad multistate footprint, the organization is uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful analytics and actionable insights that can help industry stakeholders and commercial carriers alike operate more safely, efficiently, and cost effectively.

The PrePass Safety Alliance continues to expand the infrastructure behind PrePass Bypass, North America's most trusted weigh station bypass solution. These technologies make highways safer for everyone, by allowing compliant fleets to bypass inspection sites, letting law enforcement focus on high-risk vehicles, resulting in more targeted inspections, fewer delays and better use of resources. When low-risk trucks keep moving, roads are less congested and predictable making them safer for everyone.

Mile Marker 2026 also discusses how PrePass is positioning the industry for the future by expanding mobile bypass technology that will ultimately make screening services faster to deploy, less costly, and more geographically flexible. It offers states a way to expand coverage across more locations while giving fleets more consistent bypass opportunities without the need for extra hardware, reducing delays and keeping freight moving.

"This report is significant because it turns years of state-level data into a nation-wide perspective that the industry has never had before," Doughty said. "We hope it serves as key resource to inform conversations, guide fleet strategy, and improve both performance and safety out on the roadway.

About PrePass Safety Alliance

PrePass Safety Alliance is a nonprofit public-private partnership of state agencies and trucking industry leaders devoted to the safe, secure, and efficient use of North America's highway system. Through widespread deployment of PrePass® advanced technologies—including the PrePass Mobile App—the Alliance works to increase safety compliance while saving motor carriers time, fuel, and money. To date, the Alliance has invested over $1 billion to deploy services that improve safety, reduce emissions, and preserve highway infrastructure. Learn more at www.prepassalliance.org.

About PrePass

PrePass® is the leading provider of weigh station bypass and toll payment services in North America. Operated by the PrePass Safety Alliance, PrePass helps carriers improve safety and efficiency, now including more than one billion safe bypasses and over $6 billion in estimated savings for fleets. Learn more at www.prepass.com.

SOURCE PrePass Safety Alliance