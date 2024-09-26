PrePass Launches GPS Toll Verification to Maximize Fleet Cost Savings

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrePass, North America's premier integrated weigh station bypass and toll management service, today introduced an innovative GPS Toll Verification service. This cutting-edge solution will save fleets considerable time and money by matching GPS locations to toll charges, thereby proactively identifying potential billing inaccuracies.

By leveraging the PrePass app, GPS technology that many fleets already rely on, and a proprietary machine-learning engine, GPS Toll Verification automatically detects and highlights inaccurate toll charges. Available on Android, iOS, and integrated telematics platforms, this service ensures that fleets only pay for the tolls they incur, leading to substantial cost savings.

The GPS Toll Verification process will deliver insights that empower fleets to manage tolling expenses more effectively or to initiate tolling disputes, which PrePass can process on behalf of its customers. The INFORM Tolling Analytics Dashboard provides PrePass customers enhanced visibility into their toll charges and the status of disputes. With GPS location data generated from the PrePass app or a telematics service provider, fleet managers can confidently validate their toll charges, ensuring they are not overpaying and reducing the administrative costs and complexity of managing them.

"Our customers often face challenges in understanding and validating charges from the various tolling agencies their fleets use," said Chris Murray, President of PrePass. "The ability to automatically verify toll charges using GPS technology and PrePass' proprietary matching engine, not only provides them with confidence in their overall tolling expenses but also translates to significant cost savings, offering one less thing to worry about in their day."

About PrePass Safety Alliance:

PrePass Safety Alliance is a nonprofit public-private partnership of state commercial vehicle compliance agency and trucking industry leaders devoted to the safe, secure, and efficient use of North America's highway system. Through widespread deployment of PrePass advanced technologies, the Alliance works to increase compliance in commercial vehicle operations while saving motor carriers time, fuel, and money. PrePass LLC, an Alliance subsidiary, is the operational entity for the PrePass program. To date, the Alliance has invested over $1 billion to deploy services that improve safety, reduce truck-related emissions, and preserve highway infrastructure. Learn more at PrePassAlliance.org

About PrePass:

PrePass® is North America's most utilized and technologically advanced weigh station bypass and toll payment platform. Proven PrePass technologies enable safe, qualified motor carriers to bypass inspection facilities at highway speeds, saving them time, fuel, and money while reducing harmful emissions. As the only provider to offer bypass and electronic toll payment service on one device, PrePass technology helps fleets regain control of their toll costs, eliminate toll violations, and automatically identify and resolve max toll disputes. PrePass is the only preclearance system developed, owned, and operated in the United States of America. That's why more than 100,000 fleets subscribe over 750,000 commercial vehicles to PrePass services. Learn more at PrePass.com

