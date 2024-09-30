PrePass Now Integrates with Motive to Enhance Fleet Operations, Maximize Weigh Station Bypass Opportunities, and Save on Tolling Expenses

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrePass is now available on the Motive Marketplace through a new partnership with AI-powered integrated operations platform Motive, offering its comprehensive suite of services. Now available on the Motive Marketplace, this integration empowers fleets with seamless access to PrePass' industry-leading integrated weigh station bypass and toll management services, significantly enhancing fleet safety, productivity, and profitability.

Customers will benefit from fewer weigh station stops and improved bypass reliability with the PrePass app and transponder. Additionally, Motive and PrePass customers will gain access to PrePass GPS Toll Verification, an innovative new service that saves fleets time and money by matching GPS location to toll charges. By surfacing toll charge inaccuracies, PrePass can file and resolve disputes on behalf of its customers, ensuring accurate toll payments and reducing operational costs.

Chris Murray, President of PrePass LLC, added, "This new partnership with Motive will help fleets optimize their operations by delivering more value today and into the future. As the only integrated bypass and tolling solution, we maximize their investment in telematics platforms by enabling more bypass opportunities, delivering substantial toll cost savings, and enhancing the experience for drivers and back-office staff."

"Through our partnership, fleets can use PrePass to optimize routes, reduce expenses, and enhance safety," said Harvey Grasty, Senior Director of Partnerships at Motive. "With PrePass integrated into Motive's platform, fleets can save time by bypassing weigh stations and improve operations by relying on one unified platform for comprehensive support, toll management, and dispute resolution."

For more information about the integration and services, visit PrePass.com.

About PrePass Safety Alliance:

PrePass Safety Alliance is a nonprofit public-private partnership of state commercial vehicle compliance agency and trucking industry leaders devoted to the safe, secure, and efficient use of North America's highway system. Through widespread deployment of PrePass advanced technologies, the Alliance works to increase compliance in commercial vehicle operations while saving motor carriers time, fuel, and money. PrePass LLC, an Alliance subsidiary, is the operational entity for the PrePass program. To date, the Alliance has invested over $1 billion to deploy services that improve safety, reduce truck-related emissions, and preserve highway infrastructure. Learn more at PrePassAlliance.org

About PrePass:

PrePass® is North America's most utilized and technologically advanced weigh station bypass and toll payment platform. Proven PrePass technologies enable safe, qualified motor carriers to bypass inspection facilities at highway speeds, saving them time, fuel, and money while reducing harmful emissions. As the only provider to offer bypass and electronic toll payment service on one device, PrePass technology helps fleets regain control of their toll costs, eliminate toll violations, and automatically identify and resolve max toll disputes. PrePass is the only preclearance system developed, owned, and operated in the United States of America. That's why more than 100,000 fleets subscribe over 750,000 commercial vehicles to PrePass services. Learn more at PrePass.com

