PrePass Safety Alliance and HAAS Alert Join Forces to Bring Work Zone and Emergency Vehicle Warnings to Truck Drivers Nationwide

First-of-its-kind nationwide collaboration will integrate HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud® technology into PrePass Safety Alerts™, delivering real-time roadside hazard warnings to professional drivers through the PrePass Mobile App.

PHOENIX, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrePass Safety Alliance, the nonprofit public-private partnership advancing commercial vehicle safety and efficiency, and HAAS Alert, a pioneer in real-time digital safety alerting technology, today announced a strategic collaboration to integrate HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud Alert™ solution into PrePass Safety Alerts™ - expanding the product's capabilities to include live digital warnings for approaching emergency vehicles, incident responders, and active work zones.

Through a first-of-its-kind nationwide partnership PrePass and HAAS Alert will deliver critical roadside safety alerts directly to professional drivers using the PrePass Mobile App across the lower 48 states. This collaboration combines PrePass nationwide trucking reach with HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud, North America's most comprehensive platform for dynamic road hazard alerts.

With this integration, PrePass Safety Alerts will notify drivers of active roadside emergency scenes, work zones, and other roadway events before they reach them - giving commercial truck drivers minutes of advance warning rather than seconds provided by traditional lights and signage alone. The Safety Cloud platform automatically captures hazard events when emergency or incident responders activate their vehicles' warning lights or when work zone equipment is deployed, requiring no additional action from crews in the field and enabling them to focus on the job at hand. Safety Cloud Alert sends this safety information in real time to driver-facing solutions via cloud-to-cloud or cloud-to-vehicle delivery channels.

"PrePass Safety Alliance has always been committed to making highways safer and more efficient for commercial drivers, and this collaboration with HAAS Alert is a natural extension of that mission," said Mark Doughty President and CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance. "By adding Safety Cloud to our Safety Alerts platform, we are giving commercial truck drivers earlier, more reliable warnings about the hazards that require them to slow down and move over. This is exactly the kind of partnership that helps everyone get home safely."

The integration builds on the existing capabilities of PrePass Safety Alerts, which already provides commercial drivers with audible and visual notifications for weather conditions, traffic slowdowns, road restrictions, and parking availability. The addition of Safety Cloud further strengthens PrePass' safety mission by creating greater visibility and helping fleets reduce crash risk and improve compliance with Move Over laws now enacted in all 50 states.

"We're proud to partner with PrePass Safety Alliance to bring Safety Cloud alerts to the professional drivers who share the road with first responders and roadway workers every day," said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. "Commercial truck drivers are among the most important stakeholders in roadside safety, and integrating with PrePass Safety Alerts gives us an important channel to deliver nationwide real-time warnings that can save lives. This partnership reflects our shared belief that technology should be put to work protecting the people who keep America moving."

Together, PrePass Safety Alliance and HAAS Alert are setting a new standard for driver safety technology in the commercial transportation industry. Fleet operators and drivers will benefit from a single, seamlessly integrated safety platform that covers parking, weather, traffic, road restrictions, and now nationwide, real-time emergency and work zone alerts — all delivered through the PrePass Mobile App without requiring any additional hardware or applications.

For more information, visit PrePass Safety Alliance or HAAS Alert.

About PrePass Safety Alliance

PrePass Safety Alliance is a nonprofit public-private partnership of state agencies and trucking industry leaders devoted to the safe, secure, and efficient use of North America's highway system. Through widespread deployment of PrePass® advanced technologies—including the PrePass Mobile App—the Alliance works to increase safety compliance while saving motor carriers time, fuel, and money. To date, the Alliance has invested over $1.3 billion to deploy services that improve safety, reduce emissions, and preserve highway infrastructure. Learn more at www.prepassalliance.org.

About PrePass

PrePass® is the leading provider of weigh station bypass and toll payment services in North America. Operated by the PrePass Safety Alliance, PrePass helps carriers improve safety and efficiency, now including more than one billion safe bypasses and over $6 billion in estimated savings for fleets. Learn more at www.prepass.com.

About HAAS Alert HAAS Alert is a Chicago-based safety technology company dedicated to building lifesaving mobility solutions. The company's Safety Cloud platform automatically sends real-time digital alerts to drivers, connected cars, and autonomous vehicles when emergency responders or work zone personnel are active nearby. Alerts are delivered through connected vehicle dashboards and mobile applications - reaching approaching drivers in advance of arriving at a scene. Safety Cloud is used by fire and EMS agencies, law enforcement, departments of transportation, towing operators, utility fleets, and work zone contractors across the United States, Canada, Europe, and other countries globally.

SOURCE PrePass Safety Alliance