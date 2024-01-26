PrepMD's Online Cardiac Healthcare Training Solutions Now Approved for CEUs

BRAINTREE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrepMD, the leading cardiac healthcare solutions provider, announced today the accreditation of their online healthcare training programs for Nursing Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Achieved in collaboration with Gladwell CME, a pioneer in medical education, this development opens new opportunities for healthcare professionals aiming to advance their skills and knowledge in the cardiac healthcare field.

PrepMD's comprehensive online training solutions have long been recognized for their excellence in upskilling clinical staff in device clinics, EP Labs, and Cath Labs. The topics covered range from cardiac foundations and CIED device fundamentals to advanced cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, and structural heart, and the courses utilize advanced modalities such as 3D animations, simulations, and virtual clinical rotations. The accreditation for Nursing CEUs enhances this offering, enabling healthcare professionals to acquire essential skills and knowledge while fulfilling their continuing education needs.

Additionally, many device clinics today enhance their efficiency by complementing these online training programs with PrepMD's renowned in-clinic staffing and remote monitoring solutions. The training content is also readily accessible through PrepMD's cardiac data management software, providing clinic staff with a convenient and user-friendly way to access educational materials. This bundling of solutions not only boosts clinic productivity and staff expertise but also ensures current knowledge in cardiac care, now coupled with the added advantage of earning CEUs.

Greg Lisi, Clinical Training Executive at PrepMD, expressed his enthusiasm about this new development, stating, "We are thrilled to make Nursing CEUs available to the healthcare professionals. At PrepMD, we are committed to delivering the highest quality remote monitoring, staffing, and training solutions for cardiac healthcare providers. This approval validates the excellence of our training programs and the value they bring to the device clinic and EP and Cath Lab staff."

With PrepMD's Online Training Programs now approved for Nursing CEUs, individuals can advance their knowledge and maintain their professional credentials conveniently and effectively. The ASRT accreditation process is underway for these programs, with approval anticipated soon. Learn more about PrepMD's online training solutions here.

PrepMD is the premier tech-enabled solutions company empowering healthcare providers to achieve exceptional standards of cardiac care. With 15+ years of industry expertise, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of device clinic solutions, featuring exclusive in-clinic staffing services and best-in-class remote monitoring offerings. The company continues to be a leading provider of customized training solutions to device clinics, corporations, and individuals globally. PrepMD is dedicated to optimizing patient outcomes and driving innovation in cardiac care.

With over 20 years of experience in medical and adult education and training, Gladwell CME is committed to the development and delivery of evidence-based continuing education that focuses on changes and advances in health care for the purpose of improving patient care. Through these educational offerings, the overall goal of the organization is to improve patient outcomes by enhancing health care professionals' knowledge, competence, and performance in practice.

