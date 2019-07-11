Prepress Supply Installs Epson Certified Solution Center in Orange County

"The Epson Solution Center is an ideal fit for Prepress Supply given their focus on creating relationships, providing great customer service and offering up-to-date product knowledge," said John Meyer, director of sales, Wide Format Channel, Epson America, Inc. "Epson is committed to helping our print service provider partners create an engaging and interactive space where their customers can experience advanced print technologies."

This new Epson Certified Solution Center is conveniently located at Prepress Supply's offices in Fountain Valley, Calif. It will provide customers with a comfortable atmosphere and immersive experience, including:

- Full suite of SureColor® production equipment

- Extensive print samples and applications

- Comprehensive customer training opportunities

"We're excited for the launch of the Epson Solution Center. This further allows our west coast customers access to explore new technologies and see real-time answers for today's digital workflow solutions," said Mark Bitzer, president and CEO, Prepress Supply, Inc. "This new space will allow current and potential customers the ability to get hands-on with the full range of Epson's award winning wide-format printing products, and falls right in line with our core value of helping our customers grow in their business."

For additional information or to schedule a visit at the new Prepress Supply Epson Certified Solution Center, visit http://www.prepresssupply.com

Epson North America Technology Center

In addition to regional Solution Centers, key customers are also able to visit the Epson Technology Center in Carson, Calif. The Epson Technology Center will showcase unique Epson printing solutions and applications, and provide a comprehensive, hands-on experience for customers and dealers with the full Epson wide-format printing portfolio. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/epson-technology-center.

About Prepress Supply

Since 1991, Prepress Supply, Inc. has built a successful wholesale distribution business based on creating relationships, providing great customer service and offering relevant, up to date, product knowledge. Operating from a 13,000 sq. ft. facility in Fountain Valley, Calif., it supplies hundreds of large format users nationally with equipment, supplies, service, and training. For additional information, visit http://www.prepresssupply.com/.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

