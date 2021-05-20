Presenting Good News X H&M: A Unisex Trainer Collection with a Smaller Environmental Footprint

Founded by Nia Jones and Ben Tattersall in London in 2016, Good News is a footwear brand with a conscience. In their previous roles in the fashion industry, the two friends had seen first-hand the amount of waste that the footwear industry can produce. Good News was their answer to these problems. Their aim was to "bring the world a little bit of good news"; to create change but to do it with smiles on their faces. The duo has never looked back, continuously exploring new, innovative materials for their shoes.

Now Good News and H&M are joining forces on the release of a unisex trainer collection with a smaller environmental footprint. There are seven trainers and one pair of sliders in a vibrant seventies-inspired colour palette — each with their own sustainable elements, such as recycled rubber soles and recycled cotton, Vegea™ and Bananatex® uppers. There is also a kids' collection featuring three of the trainer styles. The Good News x H&M collection rethinks the design and production of trainers, furthering both companies' aim of becoming circular in all their processes.

"Working with Good News gave us such good energy and positivity. Their creativity and drive for change inspired our team. We joined forces to become better together. The collection is a bright and colourful contrast to a grey and uncertain world. I love the colours and the innovative materials," says David Söderlund, designer at H&M.

"We are very proud to be collaborating with H&M, pushing one of the giants to look at every component of a shoe. It was important for us to make the collection as sustainable as possible while still looking fun and cool," says Nia Jones, co-founder of Good News.

"Hopefully we can inspire action and change for other brands. We all need to work alongside each other to help create a positive change. The world needs unity right now rather than competing against each other," says Ben Tattersall, co-founder of Good News.

The Good News x H&M unisex and kids trainer collection will be available on hm.com and in selected H&M stores from 20 May.

