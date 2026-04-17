President Donald Trump to Read Scripture During America Reads the Bible; Issues Historic Message About the Bible's "Enduring Guidance"

Reading 2 Chronicles 7:11–22, the president joins nearly 500 leaders in a weeklong Bible event honoring America's 250th, livestreamed on Great American Pure Flix.

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- President Donald J. Trump has issued a Presidential Message recognizing America Reads the Bible, a historic initiative in which almost 500 Americans will partake in the public reading of scripture, commemorating 250 years of the Bible in America.

"In every generation, through every trial and triumph, God's Word has guided our people and our country to new heights," states the Presidential Message released by the White House on the eve of America Reads the Bible.

Watch President Trump Tuesday via live stream Great American Pure Flix as part of America Reads the Bible. Post this On April 21, President Trump is scheduled to read Scripture via video message from the Oval Office during the 6 p.m. EST hour for America Reads the Bible initiative.

The Presidential Message, highlighting the Bible's extraordinary impact on American history, including references to Christopher Columbus, John Winthrop, the Declaration of Independence, the 1787 Northwest Ordinance, and President John Adams, will help catalyze the gathering of nearly 500 leaders and 122 ministries in Washington, D.C., for America Reads the Bible.

The event's Opening Celebration will take place Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. EST. Then, from April 19–25, the continuous public reading of the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation, will be held at the Museum of the Bible on the World Stage Theater from 9 am to 9 pm EST for seven full days.

On April 21, President Trump is scheduled to read Scripture via video message from the Oval Office during the 6 p.m. EST hour, followed by Dr. Ben and Candy Carson.

The President will read from 2 Chronicles 7:11–22, including the well-known passage: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land." (KJVER)

Bunni Pounds, founder and president of Christians Engaged and visionary behind America Reads the Bible who patterned the event after Ezra's public reading of Scripture, praised the President's participation and message recognizing the Bible's enduring role in U.S. history.

"We are thankful that President Trump has agreed to read one of the most important Scripture passages for the American church, offering God's promise that if we pray and repent as His people that He will forgive our sins and heal our land," said Pounds. "What hope this moment gives us for national healing and renewal."

President Trump will be joined in reading the Bible by many of the cabinet secretaries and other members of the administration, including Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State; Scott Turner, US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Brooke Rollins, US Secretary of Agriculture; Doug Burgum, US Secretary of the Interior; Doug Collins, US Secretary of Veterans Affairs; Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of Defense; Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff; Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council; Vincent Haley, Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council; Paula White-Cain, Senior Advisor of the White House Faith Office; and Jenny Korn, Deputy Assistant to the President and Faith Director of the White House Faith Office.

Organized around the theme "One Week. One Nation. One Book.," America Reads the Bible is designed as a public moment of reflection during a historic milestone year. The week begins with an Opening Celebration on Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m. at National Community Church/Capital Turnaround, followed by daily readings from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET at the Museum of the Bible.

Great American Pure Flix will be live streaming the week-long readings and encourages families, churches, schools, and communities across the country to come together to participate.

For more information, visit AmericaReadsTheBible.com or Pureflix.com.

Media Contacts:

Gregg Wooding — [email protected], 972-567-7660

Aubrey Grasz — [email protected]

Debbie Davis — [email protected]

SOURCE Great American Pure Flix