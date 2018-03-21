President of Nepal Inaugurates Agriculture Laboratory Built in Partnership with doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation® and CHOICE Humanitarian Nepal

Agriculture is the main source of income in Palung where the lab will not only benefit the 1,245 students of Janakalyan Secondary School, it will also serve as an indispensable resource to all the farmers in the community. Students will learn new techniques, and the farmers will have access to instruments used in testing the quality of soil and disease in plants, among other scientific discoveries.

In May 2017, doTERRA's Founding Executive and President of the Greater China market, Greg Cook, laid the foundation stone for the Agriculture Laboratory Building. Nine months later, during the Golden Jubilee celebration of Janakalyan Secondary School, doTERRA joined President Bhandari for two significant events—the unveiling of a commemoratory statue to mark the Golden Jubilee of the school as well as the inauguration of the Agriculture Laboratory Building. During her speech, President Bhandari, announced, "I would like to thank those who have supported the construction of this lab. This lab will help provide technical and quality education to local students." Approximately four thousand people participated in the inauguration, including members of the community who were eager to see the facility and learn about the services provided by the laboratory.

"We are very honored to have taken part in this project," said Greg Cook. "The inauguration of the Agriculture Laboratory symbolizes the strong foundation of education at Janakalyan Secondary School being turned into action. We are grateful for President Bhandari's approval and appreciate the commitment and workmanship from CHOICE Nepal in the completion of this project. We look forward to our continued partnerships."

The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation brings healing and hope to the world by providing global communities with the tools needed to become self-reliant. In addition to the Agriculture Laboratory Building project and several other significant projects in recent years, the organization has funded the following upcoming projects in Nepal with anticipated completion dates in 2018:

Heated Birthing Room Project: While the existing building at the Palung Hospital expansion has a birthing room, the 15-foot ceilings, limited insulation, and lack of heating system create a cold environment that can be dangerous for newborns. A heating system for the prenatal and postnatal rooms of the hospital is being installed, as well as a ceiling renovation to improve insulation.

Dolakha Community Center Project: A community center and cooperative meeting house in Chipchipe, Dolakha.

Rasnalu Primary Health Care Center: A health care center in the community of Rasnalu, Ramechhap, will provide immediate accessible medical care to community members who normally have to travel at least two hours, with limited public transportation options, to reach the nearest medical facility. This health care center will benefit at least 3,000 families, or 15,000 individuals.

doTERRA is the world leader in sourcing, testing, manufacturing, and distributing CPTG® essential oils through a global network of more than 5 million customers. doTERRA, the Latin derivative meaning "gift of the Earth," sets the standard for essential oils by providing to its customers the most tested and most trusted oils and having developed the expertise and commitment required to derive these unique oils directly from the best sources in the world. doTERRA Co-Impact Sourcing® provides local growers and distillers fair compensation for their efforts, creating stronger local economies and a healthier, stable supply chain. In addition to a premium line of single-plant extracts and proprietary essential oil blends, the company offers oil-infused personal care and spa products, dietary supplements and healthy living products for the home.

