President of the Stage Actors' Union Brooke Shields to address the National Press Club on Thursday, September 12

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooke Shields, a model, an actor, a best-selling author, the CEO of a new company, and now labor leader, will speak at a National Press Club Headliners luncheon on Thursday, September 12 at 12:30 p.m. Shields will discuss the intersection of labor and support for the arts.

This year has been a big year for Shields. She was elected president of the 51,000-member Actors' Equity Association, the national union for actors on the live stage and stage managers, in May of this year. In June she launched a new company, Commence. She also starred in one of Netflix's 10 most watched films of 2024, "Mother of the Bride."

Shields, who has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatre, as well as film and screen, plans to use her platform as the head of a union of stage performers and managers to advocate for the arts and more arts funding, not only in major cities, but in communities across the United States.

