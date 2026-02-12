Presidents' Day Road Trips Offer a Chance to Explore America's History -- One Mile at a Time

From historic homes to scenic highways, long-weekend travel blends tradition, discovery and smart preparation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidents' Day weekend has long marked one of the first major travel periods of the year, and Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) encourages drivers to take advantage of the extra day to explore destinations rooted in American history. From presidential landmarks and early founding sites to scenic highways shaped during pivotal moments in the nation's growth, the holiday offers a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the past — while preparing for the road ahead.

Across the country, many historic routes and destinations remain within easy driving distance, making them ideal for a long weekend getaway. Whether it's touring a presidential library, visiting a historic hometown, or driving stretches of roadway that helped link communities together, these trips combine education, reflection and classic Americana.

"Presidents' Day is a natural moment to explore the stories that shaped the country — and road trips remain one of the most accessible ways to do that," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director of Product Management at Mercury Insurance. "A little preparation before hitting the road can help travelers focus on the experience itself, not unexpected setbacks."

Popular presidential-themed road trip ideas include:

Virginia: Drive from Mount Vernon to the National Mall, tracing the legacy of George Washington and the early foundations of American leadership.

Drive from Mount Vernon to the National Mall, tracing the legacy of George Washington and the early foundations of American leadership. Illinois: Explore Springfield's Lincoln landmarks, including the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and historic home.

Explore Springfield's Lincoln landmarks, including the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and historic home. New York: Tour the Hudson Valley, home to Franklin D. Roosevelt's residence and presidential library.

Tour the Hudson Valley, home to Franklin D. Roosevelt's residence and presidential library. California: Visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, paired with scenic coastal or valley drives.

Visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, paired with scenic coastal or valley drives. Georgia: Travel to Warm Springs, where FDR found restoration and led the nation through pivotal years.

Travel to Warm Springs, where FDR found restoration and led the nation through pivotal years. Route 66 states: Experience historic stretches of America's most iconic highway, shaped during the era that transformed interstate travel.

Before heading out, Mercury encourages drivers to take a few simple steps to help ensure a smoother trip:

Check vehicle readiness: Tires, brakes, windshield wipers and fluids should be inspected before departure.

Tires, brakes, windshield wipers and fluids should be inspected before departure. Plan for winter variability: Weather conditions can change quickly, especially in mountain or rural areas.

Weather conditions can change quickly, especially in mountain or rural areas. Pack an emergency kit: Include water, snacks, phone chargers, flashlights and blankets.

Include water, snacks, phone chargers, flashlights and blankets. Allow extra time: Holiday traffic can increase congestion and fatigue risks.

Road trips remain one of the most popular ways Americans travel, particularly for shorter holiday weekends. With thoughtful planning and awareness, Presidents' Day travel can be both meaningful and memorable — offering a chance to experience history while staying focused on safety along the way.

For more seasonal travel guidance and vehicle safety tips, visit MercuryInsurance.com.

