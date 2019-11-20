Presrv™ Wine Coolers and Beverage Coolers: The Must-Have Holiday Gifts This Season For Wine Lovers

Featuring full-extension wood racks with stainless steel trim, Presrv owners can preview all the bottles in their collection. The large capacity unit includes two distinct temperature zones with PreciseTemp™ temperature control technology. A home entertainer's dream, Presrv wine coolers are available in Dual and Single Zones in 15- and 24-inches and hold up to 44 bottles. Full-bodied reds can be stored alongside crisp, refreshing whites, and all bottles will remain at their ideal drinking temperature.

All Presrv products are virtually silent and won't disturb the holiday party with a loud humming noise in the background. And the coolers don't discriminate on bottle shapes and sizes with a large diameter bottle rack for Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Champagne. For those that prefer craft beer or soda over wine, a Presrv Single Zone Beverage Cooler stores up to 13 bottles or 84 cans. The Beverage Cooler is Energy Star rated and dips down to 34° F, the lowest temperature found in a Beverage Cooler and ideal for storing cold beverages.

"When developing Presrv Wine & Beverage Coolers, we focused on solutions and perfected features such as even cooling and whisper quiet performance," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "Our products compete with the luxury brands on the market; however, the price point makes Presrv more accessible and attainable."

About Zephyr

For more than 20 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and care, and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with specialty kitchen appliances such as the recent introduction of Presrv™ — its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

