Press Briefing on Resumption of Jimmy Lai's Trial, Nov. 20 at 9:00 a.m.

News Advisory:

Event: Press Briefing on the National Security trial of Jimmy Lai, former publisher of Apple Daily.

When: 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC, 13th Floor, Zenger Room

Who: Sebastiean Lai, son of Jimmy Lai;

Caoilfhionn Gallagher, head of Jimmy Lai's international legal team;

Jason Rezaian, Director, Press Freedom Initiatives, The Washington Post;

Bill McCarren, Director, Press Freedom Center at The National Press Club,

will give welcoming remarks

Live Stream:

https://www.press.org/events/press-briefing-national-security-trial-jimmy-lai

Details:

Jimmy Lai has been imprisoned in Hong Kong for nearly four years. His trial, under the City's National Security Law is set to resume Nov. 20, and Gallagher will provide an update on the case. It is anticipated that the defense will begin their case on Nov. 20 and that Jimmy Lai will provide testimony. Gallagher will also discuss the recent changes in Hong Kong law that led to this case.

Jimmy Lai's time in prison has taken a physical toll on him. His son Sebastiean will discuss his father's declining health and the risk involved in prolonged incarceration.

Rezaian, who was recently named Director of Press Freedom Initiatives at the Washington Post, was held in prison in Iran from July,2014 to January 2016. He will discuss what Lai is likely going through now as a prisoner who will be called to testify at his own trial.

Lai is a UK citizen. The U.S. and the UK have both called for his release.

Note: This briefing on the trial of Jimmy Lai is the first event of the newly formed Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club. The event is open for coverage. News organizations may register by emailing [email protected]. A continental breakfast will be provided at the event.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

