Press Call with Chair Catherine E. Lhamon & Commissioner David Kladney

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will release Collateral Consequences: The Crossroads of Punishment, Redemption and the Effects on Communities, a report which provides an overview of the relevant data and arguments for and against the imposition of collateral consequences on people with felony convictions. Each year, federal and state prisons release more than 620,000 individuals. While many have completely exited criminal supervision (for example, through a prison sentence or probation), those with convictions still face potentially thousands of collateral consequences upon reentering society. For example, individuals can face barriers to voting, jury service, holding public office, securing employment, obtaining housing, receiving public assistance, owning a firearm, getting a driver's license, qualifying for college admission and financial aid, qualifying for military service, and maintaining legal status as an immigrant. The impact of each consequence extends past people with felony convictions to affect families and communities.

Collateral Consequences, based on expert and public input, and extensive research and analysis, will offer actionable recommendations to the President, Congress, and numerous federal agencies. The Commission held a public briefing on the subject in May 2017; we invite you to view panelists' written testimony and the session transcript . The report will be available on our website on the day of the press call.

WHO:

Catherine E. Lhamon, Chair, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

David Kladney, Commissioner, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

Chair Lhamon will be available for press interviews

WHEN:

Thursday, June 13, 2019

10:00 am EDT

WHERE:

Call-in line: 800-667-5617

Conference ID: 2974940

Participants are encouraged to RSVP to publicaffairs@usccr.gov

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. Our 51 state Advisory Committees offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels. For information about the Commission, please visit www.usccr.gov and follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact: Brian Walch

Email: bwalch@usccr.gov

Tel: 202-376-8371

SOURCE U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

Related Links

http://www.usccr.gov

