Press Call with Chair Catherine E. Lhamon & Commissioner Karen K. Narasaki

On July 23, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will release Beyond Suspensions: Examining School Discipline Policies and Connections to the School-to-Prison Pipeline for Students of Color with Disabilities. The report examines compliance with federal laws designed to protect students of color with disabilities from discrimination, and whether the federal government's enforcement of these laws adequately protect these students from discriminatory disciplinary actions and policies. The Commission investigated school discipline practices and policies impacting students of color with disabilities and the possible connections to the school-to-prison pipeline, examined the rates of exclusionary discipline, researched whether discipline policies unlawfully target students of color with disabilities, and analyzed the federal government's responses and actions on the topic.

Beyond Suspensions, based on expert and public input, and extensive research and analysis, will offer actionable recommendations to the President, Congress, and federal agencies. The Commission held a public briefing on the subject in December 2017; we invite you to view video of the sessions and the transcript . The report will be publicly available on our website on the day of the conference call.

Catherine E. Lhamon, Chair, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

Karen K. Narasaki, Commissioner, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 | 10:00 am EDT

Press teleconference | Call-in line: 800-353-6461 | Conference ID: 735-0839

Callers will have the opportunity to ask questions about the report

Participants are encouraged to RSVP to publicaffairs@usccr.gov

