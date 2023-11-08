Press Club leaders urge Biden administration to act immediately on Alsu Kurmasheva's detention

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on Russia's detention of Russian American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

"We urge the U.S. government to immediately designate Alsu Kurmasheva's imprisonment as an unlawful and wrongful detention. The Biden administration is taking too long to make this important designation.

Alsu is the latest journalist to be jailed in Russia simply for doing her job. Journalism is not a crime. Secretary Antony Blinken and officials at the State Department should act swiftly to ensure Alsu is freed from her unjust detention.

Alsu has been locked away for multiple weeks and the Biden administration shouldn't wait another minute to make this critical designation, which will open up resources to support her release. It's time for Alsu to come home to her husband and two children.

Time is of the essence. Last week, the Supreme Court of Tatarstan upheld Alsu's pre-trial detention until December 5th and another court is set to decide later this month whether to extend her time behind bars.

Alsu is a Radio Free Europe editor who works in the Czech Republic and is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Russia. She visited Russia on a family emergency in May and was detained upon exit in June. She has been charged in Russia for failing to register as a "foreign agent," a charge that could carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Alsu is the second U.S. citizen to be held by Russia since the cold war – joining Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal who was taken more than six months ago and is being held in a jail in Moscow."

