Press Club Releases Tice Family Statement About Biden-Pope Francis Meeting

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was released by National Press Club President Emily Wilkins.

"The family of Austin Tice have asked us to release the following statement about the anticipated meeting Friday between President Biden and Pope Francis at the G-7 meeting in Italy. The Press Club has supported the Tice family for many years in their efforts to bring Austin home and will continue to do so until he has returned."

Statement by Debra and Marc Tice, parents of Austin Tice.

"We are full of hope and joy that these two great world leaders who care so deeply about Austin Tice are coming together in Italy. We hope they will find a moment to join in saying a prayer for Austin. We encourage the global faithful to join them in this prayer for the safe return of our son. We respectfully ask Pope Francis to encourage President Biden to engage directly with the Syrian government as they have requested. We know these men together can bring Austin safely home. We are confident Austin is praying to walk free. May this sincere effort begin today with a prayer offered by these two capable men of faith."

Background:

Both Pope Francis and President Biden have met privately with Debra Tice about Austin's case. The Pope has written letters to President Bashar al-Assad on Austin's behalf. President Biden has authorized his National Security team to have direct talks with the Syrian government: those talks have been sporadic and so far unproductive. Austin is an award-winning journalist, Marine veteran and a graduate of the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Austin has been held hostage longer than any other U.S. journalist. He has been held in Syria since Aug. 14, 2012, almost 12 years now.

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and overseas.

Contact: Bill McCarren, [email protected] for National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club