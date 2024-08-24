Press Club Statement On Congress Urging Biden to Bring Journalist Austin Tice Home from Syria

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, on an August 19 letter from members of Congress urging President Biden to bring journalist Austin Tice home. The letter was led by Texas representatives Collin Allred and Al Green and was signed by 14 members – mostly from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"We were thrilled to see a letter supporting Austin Tice coming forward to President Biden from more than a dozen House members. The timing could not be better on this – following the 12th anniversary of Austin's abduction in Syria on August 14. This House letter follows a similar letter signed by 36 members -- Republicans and Democrats of the United States Senate.

"The National Press Club was honored to work hand-in-hand with the Tice family to help produce both letters through personal meetings and discussions with many members of Congress across the summer. The Press Club's consultant, Bill McCarren, set up and attended the Senate meetings with Mrs. Tice and met with both Congressman Allred and Green in advance of this recent letter from the House. We are grateful for all members who met with us and agreed to sign these important documents in support of Austin and the Tice family.

"Congressman Green, who has championed Austin's case since the beginning, represents the Houston district where the Tices live. On August 14 he attended a Houston event the Club helped organize and spoke to the crowd including Austin's friends and family.

"Congressman Allred has been instrumental in leading members of HFRC to focus on Austin's case and press the Administration to get something done. His valuable experience working on the case of Texan Britney Griner has been a benefit to Austin. And he has been a strong source of much needed moral support to the Tice family.

The Administration is coming off a big win with the release of journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva in Russia. President Biden is now well positioned to have the same kind of success for Austin Tice. The Club played a strong role in the efforts to encourage support from the Hill and we are grateful for the leadership of Congressman Allred and Congressman Green in this matter, as well as the bipartisan support and strong efforts by Republicans and Democrats in the Senate.

The letter was also signed by Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37), James P. McGovern (MA-02), Dina Titus (NV-01), Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07), Greg Stanton (AZ-04), Lloyd Doggett (TX-37), Dean Phillips (MN-03), Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05), William R. Keating (MA-09), Gabe Amo (RI-01) and Jason Crow (CO-06). We are grateful for their support for Austin.

Read the full letter below:

Dear President Biden:

We write to you expressing our ongoing concern over the wellbeing of Austin Tice, a Marine Corps veteran, investigative journalist, and beloved son who has been held hostage by the Syrian regime for twelve years. His detention in Damascus, Syria marked a pivotal point in our country's approach to the plight of Americans detained abroad, especially for those who selflessly put their safety at risk to show the world the real cost of war. We strongly encourage the Administration to continue using its diplomatic tools and all avenues possible to bring Austin back home.

Austin Tice traveled to Syria in May 2012 to report on the escalation of the civil war following a series of uprisings catalyzed by the Arab Spring. On August 14, 2012, Austin Tice was taken captive by the Syrian regime from his last known location in Daraya, a city and checkpoint near the country's capital. Despite resounding evidence of Austin's disappearance and your public confirmation in 2022 of his imprisonment, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has still yet to publicly acknowledge his kidnapping and detention.

We are grateful for all efforts taken by the last few Administrations to strengthen our government's hostage recovery efforts. In 2015, the White House took executive actions to establish the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell (HRFC) along with the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA) to improve how the government develops hostage recovery plans and better collaborate with American families whose loved ones have been kidnapped and held overseas. Congress followed suit by signing into law the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act (P.L. 116-260) in 2020 to codify key elements of hostage and wrongful detention policy and interagency procedures. In 2022, your Administration further bolstered our efforts to bring hostages and wrongfully detained nationals home by creating new ways to impose costs on terrorist organizations, criminal groups, and other malicious actors who take hostages for their political, financial, or personal gain. The combination of these tools has granted the United States government greater flexibility to strategically secure the release of those held as hostages or wrongfully detained, most recently exemplified by the return of Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, and several multinational dissidents from Russia this month.

Over the course of your Administration, the FBI and State Department have renewed direct conversations with Syrian government officials after you declared Austin's return as our country's priority. We recognize the profound effort and levels of complexity needed to secure the release of American citizens wrongfully detained or held hostage, especially when negotiations are with repressive regimes that do not respect internationally recognized human rights. As HRFC, SPEHA, and other relevant hostage recovery units continue their engagement with the Syrian government, Congress remains deeply committed in providing any resources needed to return Austin back to his family.

Twelve years is far too long for Debra and Marc Tice to not be with their son. As you have publicly stated, the Tice family deserves answers and to be reunited with Austin. We ask you to keep us informed of the Administration's progress to bringing Austin back to his family.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With more than 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

