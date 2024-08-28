Press Club Statement On Death of Reuters Ryan Evans In Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from National Press Club President Emily Wilkins on the death of Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans while on assignment in Ukraine.

Our hearts go out to the family of Ryan Evans who died when a Russia rocket struck the hotel where he was staying with Reuters personnel in Ukraine. Two Reuters journalists were badly injured in the blast as well, and we are hoping for a quick and full recovery.

Covering war is an extremely dangerous business and journalists like this Reuters team do so with courage but also they take every precaution to stay safe so they can bring us the story.

Professionals like Ryan Evans are a vital part of the planning required for journalists to safely function in dangerous areas and deliver important information. During his distinguished career he kept Reuters teams safe in war zones and most recently secure at the Olympics. We know his colleagues will miss him and all he has done to keep them safe. People like Ryan make journalism possible in today's world.

