Press Club Statement On Extending Evan Gershkovich's Unjust Detention

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by National Press Club President Eileen O'Reilly and National Press Club Journalism Institute President Gil Klein on the decision by Russian court to extend the pretrial period for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, for a second time.

"Our anger over Evan Gershkovich's unjust detention has been heightened over the Russian court's decision, yet again, to extend his period of pretrial detention.

"Let's be very clear – this detention just reiterates the fact that Evan's unjust detention is simply a tool being used by the Russian government to punish Evan and to try to suppress any real journalism from happening in Russia. If Russia actually had a case against Evan – as they stated in March saying he had been caught 'red handed' – the pretrial period would have quickly been over. Obviously, this has not been the case.

"The National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute call on Russia to halt Evan's unjust detention and immediately release him from this sham of a trial without conditions. Evan Gershkovich is a well-respected journalist credentialed by Russia and other countries. Journalism is not a crime."

