Press Club Statement On First Day Of Evan Gershkovich's Trial in Russia

National Press Club

Jun 26, 2024, 22:52 ET

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, President of the National Press Club on the first day of trial for Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg, Russia.  

"The first day of Evan's trial was conducted behind closed doors. Even the observers from the U.S. Consulate had to leave the courtroom – an early sign of the unjust sham trial we expect to come. 

"We understand Evan will be unjustly convicted because all those indicted in these kinds of trials in Russia are convicted.  There will be no actual evidence presented, as there is no evidence. There will be nothing fair about this trial.

"Evan was fully credentialed to be in Russia and reporting for the Wall Street Journal. This reality is being ignored in Yekaterinburg where they are pretending Evan was reporting for the government – a ridiculous accusation with no basis in truth.

"We remain concerned for Evan's safety and the lack of details about where he is being held during the trial and if he can still send and receive letters from his family. Our biggest question remains: how soon are we bringing Evan home? We see his next trial date is now set for August. 13."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-725-7787 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

