Press Club Statement on murder of Honduran journalist Luis Alonso Teruel

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the murder of Honduran journalist Luis Alonso Teruel on Sunday.

"The National Press Club is outraged over the murder of Luis Alonso Teruel, the first Honduran journalist killed in 2024. The Honduran government must thoroughly investigate Teruel's killing and determine if he was targeted for his work, while bringing his murderers to justice."

Teruel was traveling in a vehicle with his 11-year old son when two unidentified vehicles intercepted him, pulled him from the vehicle, and shot him multiple times in the northeast town of Atima in the department of Santa Bárbara. Osvin Vega, the owner of Pecaligüe TV, told Honduran news website Proceso he attributed the attacks to the reports Teruel and Pecaligüe's team were doing on deforestation in the area.

The nature of his brutal murder appears likely connected to his work and is completely unacceptable. Since 1992, at least eight journalists in Honduras have been murdered in connection with their work, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists."

