Press Club Statement on Russia's Detention of U.S. Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

News provided by

National Press Club

01 Feb, 2024, 12:17 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Emily Wilkins, President of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on a Russian court's extension of the detention of U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

"Alsu Kurmasheva is an American by choice. She chose to become a U.S. citizen because of the freedoms that come with that citizenship. Now her already cruel detention has been extended an additional two months. 

Now, in her moment of need, Americans must rally to her cause — not least among them should be the U.S. Government, which continues to be silent about the fact that Alsu is wrongfully detained. Russia's false charges against Alsu stand unopposed more than 100 days after she was taken. We expect more from the U.S.

We call on the State Department to take action today to support Alsu by formally acknowledging she is wrongfully detained. She, her family, and the journalism profession have waited too long for this needed designation. She is an American and a journalist. She should be supported. She should be freed."

Founded in 1908, the National Press is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members from nearly every leading news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through a free and independent press and through programs and trainings. NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

