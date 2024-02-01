Press Club Statement on Russia's Detention of U.S. Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Emily Wilkins, President of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on a Russian court's extension of the detention of U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

"Alsu Kurmasheva is an American by choice. She chose to become a U.S. citizen because of the freedoms that come with that citizenship. Now her already cruel detention has been extended an additional two months.

Now, in her moment of need, Americans must rally to her cause — not least among them should be the U.S. Government, which continues to be silent about the fact that Alsu is wrongfully detained. Russia's false charges against Alsu stand unopposed more than 100 days after she was taken. We expect more from the U.S.

We call on the State Department to take action today to support Alsu by formally acknowledging she is wrongfully detained. She, her family, and the journalism profession have waited too long for this needed designation. She is an American and a journalist. She should be supported. She should be freed."

