Press Club Statement On Safety of Al Jazeera Journalists in North Gaza

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, 117th President of the National Press Club regarding the safety of six Al Jazeera journalists working in Northern Gaza who have been accused by the Israeli Defense Forces of being terrorists.

"The Al Jazeera team working in North Gaza are journalists.

"Al Jazeera vehemently denies all claims to the contrary. We are very concerned that IDF are once again smearing Al Jazeera journalists as they have done in the past. We fear for the safety of these six Al Jazeera journalists. IDF has killed four Al Jazeera journalists since Oct. 7. Just last week they wounded two other Al Jazeera journalists who were wearing clearly marked press emblems and were working. One is paralyzed from the shooting and the other severely injured.

"We call for the U.S. government to speak out publicly and privately at the highest levels against the targeting of these journalists and to do everything in their power to ensure the safety of all reporting on the war.

"The timing on this is notable, as Al Jazeera has just come out with a program looking at atrocities committed during the campaign in Gaza. These journalists have operated in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict and now, after the program on atrocities airs, they are named with photos and called terrorists. We call on all in the journalism community to raise their voices now so that no harm comes to these Al Jazeera journalists who are doing their jobs under difficult circumstances."

