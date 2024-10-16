Press Club Statement On Sentencing in Jeff German Murder Case

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club on the sentencing of Robert Telles for the murder of journalist Jeff German.

"Today's sentencing marks a decisive victory for press freedom and a salient reminder that violence against journalists will never go unanswered. Those who seek to silence the vital work of journalists through brutality will face swift and severe consequences. The message should be clear: if you try to silence a journalist with violence, you will be arrested, convicted, and sentenced to the full extent of the law.

"We commend Judge Leavitt for her strong stance in delivering justice—adding eight years to the minimum 20-year sentence for this heinous crime, a murder directly linked to Jeff's courageous investigative reporting.

"Jeff German was more than just a journalist; he was an institution. His fearless dedication to exposing the truth made him a pillar of the Las Vegas community and an icon of local investigative journalism.

"Law enforcement and the criminal justice system must provide swift and certain justice whenever there is violence or the threat of violence against journalists."

