Press Freedom Leaders to Louisville Police: Release Daily Caller Reporters

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a joint statement by Angela Greiling Keane, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, and Michael Freedman, president of the National Press Club, on the arrest Wednesday night and continued detention of two reporters for The Daily Caller, Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura, who were covering the protests after the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville.

"We call on the Louisville police to release immediately the two reporters they have in custody following the protests in Louisville Wednesday night. Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura should never have been arrested.

"We understand they are not being allowed to communicate with their editors, an action which is unacceptable and should be reversed immediately.

"Louisville police also need to publicly explain their actions.

"We have seen too many journalists brutalized and detained recently by police as the reporters covered street protests. Law enforcement personnel must keep the peace but they need to respect the First Amendment in Louisville and everywhere else.

"Most police officers nationwide have received training in interacting with reporters during protests and in other high-stress contexts. The Louisville police ought to know full well how to act. Journalists should not be arrested while they are carrying out constitutionally protected reporting."

The National Press Club is the World's Leading Professional Organization For Journalists. Founded in 1908, the Club has almost 3,000 members worldwide representing nearly every leading news organization.

The Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute form a powerful voice for press freedom worldwide. The Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: John M. Donnelly, National Press Club Press Freedom Committee Chairman, 202-650-6738, [email protected].

SOURCE National Press Club

