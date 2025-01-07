Press Ganey Recognizes BayCare for Patient and Physician Experience

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare has earned 20 Press Ganey Human Experience Awards® for 2024, reflecting BayCare's performance among the top 5% of health care providers in the country and highlighting BayCare's commitment to high-quality, compassionate care.

CT Coordinator Anthony Fatovic prepares a patient for a CT scan at BayCare Outpatient Imaging (Trinity).

Once again, BayCare's Ambulatory division garnered extensive awards, including one location, BayCare Outpatient Imaging (Hampton Lakes/Westchase), earning the "Pinnacle of Excellence - Patient Experience" award. Two BayCare hospitals were recognized and the physicians at one of them, Mease Dunedin Hospital, were recognized for the "Guardian of Excellence – Physician Experience" award.

These national awards are part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems throughout the U.S. Press Ganey annually surveys patients of more than 41,000 health care facilities, asking them questions about overall safety, quality and experience of care.

"BayCare has once again positioned itself on the national stage, as our trademark clinical excellence and compassionate care continue to put us in the spotlight," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners, MBA, BSN, RN. "Our team is consistently recognized for fostering an incredible work environment, and patients can be confident they will feel welcome, safe and supported when they come through our doors."

The Pinnacle of Excellence award is given to locations that have achieved the top 5% in delivering patient experience over a three-year period. Press Ganey's "Guardian of Excellence – Patient Experience" awards are given to locations that have achieved the top 5% for patient experience over a one-year time frame.

Below is a complete list of BayCare's 2024 Press Ganey awards:

Guardian of Excellence – Patient Experience Award Winners

-BayCare Outpatient Imaging (Carillon)

-BayCare Outpatient Imaging (Trinity)

-BayCare Outpatient Imaging (Hampton Lakes/Westchase)

-BayCare Outpatient Imaging (Carlisle Imaging Center)

-BayCare Laboratories (St. Anthony's Medical Arts Building)

-BayCare Laboratories (Palm Harbor)

-BayCare Laboratories (Cheek-Powell)

-BayCare Laboratories (Countryside)

-BayCare Laboratories (Mease Dunedin Physician Office Building)

-BayCare Laboratories (New Port Richey)

-BayCare Laboratories (Riverview)

-BayCare Laboratories (Trinity)

-BayCare Laboratories (Suncoast Medical Clinic)

-BayCare Laboratories (Bloomingdale)

-BayCare Laboratories (Sunset Point)

-BayCare Laboratories (South Tampa)

-Emergency Department at Mease Dunedin Hospital

-Inpatient Rehabilitation at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Pinnacle of Excellence – Patient Experience Award Winner

-BayCare Outpatient Imaging (Hampton Lakes/Westchase)

Guardian of Excellence – Physician Experience Award Winner

-Physicians at Mease Dunedin Hospital

Mease Dunedin Hospital physicians' win marks the first time BayCare has won a Guardian of Excellence award for physician experience. The award is given to locations that have achieved the top 5% for engagement with Press Ganey's physician survey over a one-year time frame.

"BayCare demonstrates the transformative power of committing to patient-centered care and positive employee experiences that drive effective clinical outcomes," said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman of Press Ganey. "By making the human experience a top priority, BayCare is setting a new standard for health care excellence."

