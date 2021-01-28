Press Leaders Urge Extradition for Daniel Pearl’s Kidnappers

The four men were convicted in 2002 of kidnapping and murder. One of the men--British national Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh--was sentenced to death.

Last April a court overturned three of the four convictions and reduced Sheikh's sentence, and the Pearl family's attorneys then appealed to Pakistan's highest court.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in December that the United States stands ready to try Sheikh if he is extradited to America.

"Daniel Pearl's killing was an abomination, and anyone who played a role in it should be held accountable," said National Press Club President Lisa Matthews. "Pakistan's government should extradite Pearl's alleged kidnappers to the United States for trial."

"Setting free these alleged participants in Pearl's abduction and murder would send a chilling message of impunity around the world," said Angela Greiling Keane, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's nonprofit affiliate. "At a time when journalists everywhere are under siege, anyone who harms them must be held accountable every time."

