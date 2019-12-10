PressReader travels even farther with Air Mauritius partnership

Included in their ticket, passengers can enjoy access to PressReader 48-hours before and after their flight, when they connect to the Air Mauritius app, click the access link in their check-in email, or visit the Amédée Maingard Lounge. Using their own device of choice, passengers pick from over 7,000 newspapers and magazines from more than 120 countries in 60 different languages. They can download and save as many publications as they like to read offline while they fly.

The partnerships shows the airline's commitment to improving the passenger experience in a big way. This year, Skytrax — the world airline and airport rating organization — honored Air Mauritius with a 4-star rating for the quality of their on-board products and services. Skytrax also ranked Air Mauritius among the top 10 most improved airlines in the world, and the number 3 airline in Africa at the World Airline Awards.

And, as an airline committed to the UN Sustainability Development Goals, Air Mauritius takes social and environmental responsibility seriously. PressReader helps the airline reduce paper waste and minimize emissions – making for a greener flight that's better for the planet.

"It's exciting to be working with an airline that's always growing, evolving, and setting a standard in the industry," said PressReader CEO Alex Kroogman. "At PressReader, we believe it's possible to always put the passenger first without sacrificing core business values. We're proud that PressReader is helping Air Mauritius bring a world-class travel experience to their passengers in a sustainable way."

Air Mauritius is setting the standard in the airline space by integrating premium technology into the traveller journey. They've joined leaders like Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, JetBlue, Iberia, Turkish Airlines and British Airways who recognize the value that choice, entertainment, and on-demand content bring to the entire passenger experience.

