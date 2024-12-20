PRESSURE BUILDS FOR AMAZON ON SECOND DAY OF NATIONAL STRIKE

Momentum Mounts as Thousands of Teamsters Continue Fight for Fair Treatment

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thurs., Dec. 19, Teamsters launched the largest strike against Amazon in American history because of the corporation's failure to obey the law and bargain a union contract. Today, at Amazon facilities nationwide, thousands of Teamsters continued their fight.

So far, Amazon Teamsters are striking at DBK4 in New York City; DGT8 in Atlanta; DFX4, DAX5, and DAX8 in Southern California; DCK6 in San Francisco; and DIL7 in Skokie, Ill.; and they are picketing at hundreds of other facilities. The large-scale strike Amazon imposed on its workers could disrupt the corporation's ability to deliver packages to its customers at the height of the holiday season.

Amazon workers enable the corporate giant to earn hundreds of billions of dollars every year. Despite their hard work, they are paid low wages, receive bad benefits, and are put in unsafe conditions on the job. That is why nearly 10,000 of them have taken their futures into their own hands and unionized with the Teamsters.

"After getting pushed around for so long, we are finally bringing the fight to Amazon," said Daisy Grajeda, a driver at DAX5. "It has been amazing to come out on the picket line and see the power we have when we stand together — and we are just getting started."

