Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit Filed Against Tristar Products

The lawsuit alleges that Evans was using a pressure cooker distributed by Tristar Products, Inc. on or about March 16, 2019, when it suddenly and without warning exploded, causing scalding hot liquid, contents, and steam to fly out of the Pressure Cooker and onto him.

Turchin is lead counsel in the consolidated product liability lawsuit, "IN RE: TRISTAR PRESSURE COOKER LITIGATION", which is currently being litigated in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey under Civil Action No. 17-5375. Tristar Products, Inc. recently moved their principal place of business and place of incorporation to Coral Springs, FL, subjecting them to the jurisdiction of the Circuit Court in Broward County, FL.

"This lawsuit is not just about compensating our client for his injuries. We've been litigating cases against Tristar for years, and the products have yet to be recalled, nor have they put the public on notice of any prior issues," says Turchin. "We are aware of more than 900 complaints from customers alleging their pressure cookers failed to work properly, and more than 100 lawsuits filed around the country against Tristar."

Product liability attorney Jason Turchin has handled a significant number personal injury claims on behalf of victims allegedly injured as a result of Tristar pressure cookers, including Power Pressure Cooker models YBD60-100, PPC770, PPC780, PPC780P, PC-TRI6, PCXL-PRO6, and PC-PRO8. Attorney Turchin filed one of the first known pressure cooker product liability lawsuits against Tristar Products in 2015 in the case of Liliya Bekteva and Serguei Tchernykh, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. As a product liability attorney, Turchin also filed one of the first known lawsuits against Honda and Takata alleging a vehicle driver injured by an exploding airbag, which helped lead to the largest consumer recall in United States history.

