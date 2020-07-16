Pressure Cooker Lawyer Jason Turchin Files Burn Injury Lawsuit Against Maxi-Matic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces that national pressure cooker lawyer Jason Turchin, Esq. has filed a lawsuit against Pick Five Imports, Inc. and Maxi-Matic USA on behalf of a victim burned when the pressure cooker exploded while still under pressure, despite safety assurances of the product. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon under Case No. 6:20-cv-01130-MC.

Turchin represents victims against many national electric pressure cooker brands, including Tristar Power Pressure Cooker, Instant Pot, Crock-Pot, Gourmia, and several others. "Unfortunately, we found that many electric pressure cookers can still explode while still pressurized even after a customer attempts to release the steam, or can simply explode off while the pressure cooker is cooking contrary to the safety mechanisms which are supposed to prevent this from happening," says Turchin.

The lawsuit, Thompson v. Pick Five Imports, Inc. and Maxi-Matic USA, filed with co-counsel Oregon attorney Adam C. Springer, Esq., alleges that Thompson was using the Pressure Cooker to prepare a meal, when it suddenly and without warning exploded, causing scalding hot liquid, contents, and steam to fly out of the Pressure Cooker and onto Thompson. The lawsuit alleges that there were defects in the manufacturing and/or design of the product which caused the incident.

Turchin is lead counsel in a class action lawsuit filed against Sunbeam Products, Inc. involving alleged defects in the Crock-Pot 6Q Electric Multi-cooker, and was lead counsel in IN RE: TRISTAR PRESSURE COOKER LITIGATION, a consolidated federal lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of NJ, involving allegations of various defects found in pressure cookers distributed in the by Tristar Products under the Power Pressure Cooker brand.

Turchin hopes that these lawsuits will help prevent more people from getting hurt. "We companies to take responsibility if their products hurt people. Safety should be top priority," says Turchin.

About Jason Turchin, Esq.

Attorney Jason Turchin has handled over 6,500 claims for victims of accidents, personal injury and wrongful death. He is a #1 best-selling author in accident law, a member of the Super Lawyers and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum lists. For more information, Jason Turchin, Esq. can be reached at www.victimaid.com or at (800) 337-7755.

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin

Related Links

http://victimaid.com

