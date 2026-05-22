Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. (PBH) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares fell sharply after Q4 earnings missed consensus estimates -- adjusted EPS came in at $1.23 versus the $1.39 expected, driven by unresolved supply-chain constraints management had assured investors were improving.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: PBH) investors suffered significant losses when the stock dropped after the Company reported Q4 fiscal 2026 earnings well below expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.23 versus the $1.39 consensus estimate and revenue of $281.6 million falling short of forecasts. If you lost money on your PBH investment, submit your information here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The investigation concerns whether Prestige Consumer Healthcare adequately disclosed risks to its Clear Eyes product supply chain during the quarters leading up to the Q4 miss. On the Company's Q3 fiscal 2026 earnings call, CEO Ron Lombardi stated the Company was "positioned to continue to improve supply sequentially again in Q4 and moving forward," while CFO Christine Sacco told investors to "anticipate a 57% adjusted gross margin in Q4." The Q4 results revealed those targets were not met, and the supply-chain remediation that management had repeatedly characterized as on track had not been completed.

The Company had guided investors toward full-year adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $4.54 and revenues of $1.1 billion. On the Q2 earnings call, CEO Lombardi stated the Company was "on track to improve Clear Eyes supply in the second half" and expected "a second-half improvement in eye-care supply previously discussed that underpins our full-year forecast." The gap between those assurances and the Q4 outcome is now the subject of Levi & Korsinsky's investigation into potential securities law violations.

Shareholders who purchased PBH and suffered losses are encouraged to click here to submit their information before the investigation concludes. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PBH Investigation

Q: What is the PBH securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: PBH) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements about the Company's supply-chain outlook and earnings guidance. Shares fell sharply after Q4 results fell shy of both consensus and Prestige's internal expectations, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the PBH investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased PBH securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do PBH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my PBH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PBH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP