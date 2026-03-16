Prestige Consumer Healthcare Selects Horizon Media as Agency of Record to Drive Market Growth

Partnership Extends Across Portfolio of Iconic Consumer Health Brands

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare, a leader in over-the-counter healthcare and wellness products, has named Horizon Media its media planning and buying agency following a competitive four-month review. The partnership is designed to expand Prestige's market leadership by combining Horizon's brand strategy expertise and data-powered audience intelligence to drive relevance and measurable business growth.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, and distributes a diverse portfolio of category-leading brands, including Monistat®, Summer's Eve®, Dramamine®, Fleet®, BC®, Goody's®, Clear Eyes®, TheraTears®, DenTek®, Dramamine®, Fleet®, Chloraseptic®, Luden's®, Compound W®, Little Remedies®, and others. The assignment spans brand strategy and integrated media execution across video, digital, social, and influencer channels.

Horizon earned the business based on the deep data signals and insights from Blu, Horizon's AI-native marketing intelligence platform, its culturally fluent concepts, and seamless cross-team collaboration. Leveraging Blu, Horizon will deliver a comprehensive approach to business intelligence, audience development, channel mix identification, tactical plan development, and investment strategy. In addition, Horizon will leverage advanced analytics to inform channel planning for maximum exposure and boost Prestige's leadership position. Insights derived from these efforts will guide campaign performance and fuel optimization opportunities for growth across the Prestige portfolio.

"The Today's business and media landscape is both complex and dynamic," said Krista Kiisk, VP of Marketing, Prestige Consumer Healthcare. "As leaders in our categories, we need to be at the forefront of how to reach and engage with our consumers in the most effective and efficient way possible. That is why we selected Horizon as our media agency of record. The Horizon team combines creative thinking with powerful data-driven insights that drive consumer engagement and business results."

"Consumers expect brands to meet them where they are, with relevance, empathy, and authenticity," said Gene Turner, President Chief Global Client Officer at Horizon Media. "Through a unified measurement framework, we'll enable smarter investments, clearer performance comparisons, and more accountable growth, both at the brand and product levels. Prestige's portfolio includes some of the most respected and trusted names in consumer healthcare, and together we'll deliver connected, insight-driven campaigns that deepen engagement, elevate brand equity, and drive business performance."

This strategic partnership underscores Horizon Media's expanding leadership in health and wellness, uniting audience insights, integrated digital strategy, competitive intelligence, and creative innovation to help Prestige Consumer Healthcare grow market share through a performance-driven growth framework. Horizon will also provide ongoing guidance on emerging media opportunities, industry standards, and best practices, helping Prestige stay ahead in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency globally, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400+ people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees, resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

SOURCE Horizon Media