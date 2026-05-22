Prestone® and Adam's Polishes® Partner with Advance Auto Parts in Support of Stop Soldier Suicide

Automotive care brands pledge up to $50,000 to support veteran mental health and suicide prevention services for U.S. veterans and active-duty service members

RALEIGH, N.C., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestone® and Adam's Polishes® today announced a new partnership with Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS), the nation's leading nonprofit focused on reducing military suicide and expanding access to mental health support for veterans and active-duty service members.

From May 24 through July 18, 2026, a portion of every qualifying purchase of Prestone® and Adam's Polishes® products from Advance Auto Parts, online or in stores, up to $50,000, will be donated to Stop Soldier Suicide's ROGER Wellness Service, a suicide-specific care and crisis support service.

Campaign Snapshot

Campaign Dates : May 24 – July 18, 2026

: May 24 – July 18, 2026 Donation Commitment : Up to $50,000

: Up to $50,000 Cause Supported : Veteran mental health and service member suicide prevention through Stop Soldier Suicide's ROGER Wellness Service

: Veteran mental health and service member suicide prevention through Stop Soldier Suicide's ROGER Wellness Service Eligible Purchases : Prestone® and Adam's Polishes® automotive maintenance and car care products made from Advance Auto Part

: Prestone® and Adam's Polishes® automotive maintenance and car care products made from Advance Auto Part Where to Participate: Advance Auto Parts stores nationwide and online at AdvanceAutoParts.com

"At Prestone® and Adam's Polishes®, we're proud to support Stop Solder Suicide and their commitment to expanding access to mental care for the military community," said Gretchen Hickman, senior vice president of marketing at PFX Group™. "With their purchases, our customers are helping advance this life-saving work."

Which Products Are Included in the Campaign?

The campaign includes products across a wide range of automotive maintenance and car care products from both Prestone® and Adam's Polishes®, such as:

Antifreeze and coolant

Brake fluid

Power steering fluid

Car wash products

Wheel and tire cleaners

Detailing sprays and waxes

Interior and exterior cleaning products

Vehicle maintenance essentials

"We're grateful for Prestone® and Adam's Polishes®' partnership and their investment in our life-saving mission," said Kathy Kauffmann, Chief Growth Officer at Stop Soldier Suicide. "Their support helps raise awareness around veteran mental health and military suicide prevention while also helping fund critical services for veterans, service members and military families across the country."

How Stop Soldier Suicide Helps Service Members and Veterans

In 2025, ROGER served 4,287 veterans and service members, 462 of whom received in-depth suicide assessment and support. This work amounted to more than 10,000 clinical hours of support. This support has a significant impact:

Most people who reach out to ROGER for help get a call back within 4 minutes of their outreach.

99% of moderate and high-risk clients completed a crisis response plan.

92% of clients who were meaningfully engaged in ROGER's care were able to manage their thoughts and feelings by the end of treatment.

About Performance Fluid Experts (PFX) Group™

Performance Fluid Experts (PFX) Group™ is a global innovator in high-performance industrial and mobility fluids. Uniting a trusted portfolio of iconic brands including Prestone®, Adam's Polishes®, HD Expert®, Holts®, Diggers®, OEM®, Engine Ice®, POR-15®, Solvable®, and others, PFX Group™ delivers advanced, reliable solutions across retail, industrial, eCommerce, and distributor channels. With a global footprint supported by manufacturing sites and R&D centers worldwide, PFX Group™™ combines quality, forward thinking and service excellence to meet the evolving needs of customers across the globe. https://pfxgroup.com/

About Prestone®

Since 1927, Prestone® has provided advanced automotive fluids and vehicle maintenance products designed to help protect drivers and their vehicles. Known for its antifreeze and coolant products, brake fluids, and other automotive maintenance solutions, the brand continues to innovate through products such as Prestone® MAX and Prestone® Platinum while supporting evolving engine and cooling system technologies. Learn more at https://www.Prestone.com.

About Stop Soldier Suicide

Founded by three Army veterans, Stop Soldier Suicide is the only national nonprofit focused exclusively on reducing suicide among U.S. veterans and service members. Through ROGER Wellness Service and the Black Box Project, the organization combines suicide-specific care with innovative research to save lives today and improve prevention for the future. Learn more at StopSoldierSuicide.org.

If you are a veteran or service member who may be struggling, help is available. Visit GoRoger.org/Get-Help or call 833-MY-ROGER (833-697-6437).

SOURCE PFX Group