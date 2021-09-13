Pretium Launches Legal Investment Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment management firm with more than $26 billion in assets, today announced that it has established a legal opportunities investment team. Pretium's legal opportunities team will work with corporations and law firms to identify and invest in legal and commercial opportunities where its team has deep knowledge and experience and that offer attractive return potential for investors. Areas of investment will include high value complex disputes between businesses, arbitrations, antitrust, patent and intellectual property, bankruptcy, distressed debt and insolvency and monetization of judgments and awards. Pretium will not be investing in consumer litigation finance.

Don Mullen, founder and CEO of Pretium, commented, "We are thrilled to further expand Pretium's capabilities into this fast-growing area of the market, where we believe our combination of scale, an exceptional team, and financial sophistication meets a growing need. As many of today's fastest growing companies and industries mature, there will be increased demand for experienced and well-resourced firms to assist them in managing their legal risks particularly in areas of intellectual property, patents and technology. With the expertise of our legal strategies team, we are excited to offer investors a diversifying investment with attractive returns that are minimally correlated to the broader economic cycle."

The strategy will be led by Matthew Cantor, a Senior Managing Director who joined Pretium in May 2020 and has more than two decades of experience of creating value for investors in complex legal situations. This experience includes his tenure leading the highly successful resolution of the Lehman Brothers estate and time spent as both an investor and as a practicing attorney at leading global law firms.

Also joining Pretium as a Senior Managing Director is Charles (Chad) Schmerler, who will serve as the head of Litigation Finance. Prior to joining Pretium, he was the CEO of Yorkside Capital, a litigation finance firm he founded following his tenure as a litigation partner at Norton Rose Fulbright. He has over a decade of experience representing funders and clients seeking funding and is a recognized expert in the field.

Mr. Cantor and Mr. Schmerler are joined by several seasoned investment, legal and financial professionals who bring a unique and diverse set of subject matter expertise in litigation finance, legal risk monetization, intellectual property, and forensic accounting and damages analysis that will differentiate Pretium from others in the space.

Mr. Cantor added, "We look forward to working with law firms, corporations, and other sophisticated parties to utilize our deep knowledge and substantial capital to provide them with bespoke financing solutions that help them efficiently and effectively manage their legal risks and pursue commercial claims that fit within our investment criteria."

About Pretium

Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021 and employs approximately 2,500 people across 29 offices. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

For more information, please contact:

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson / William Szczecinski

646-818-9259 / 912-344-7423

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Pretium