Reduce Recruitment Risk by Understanding Patient Decisions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how normalcy, identity and daily-life disruption influence patient decisions about trial participation and treatment. The featured speaker will share an evidence-based perspective drawn from patient and caregiver narratives across therapeutic areas. Attendees will explore how clinical trial assumptions can miss what is relevant and important to patients, and how these insights can support protocol design, patient communications and more patient-informed clinical development strategies.

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite increasing investment in patient centricity, many clinical trials still struggle with patient recruitment and retention. A critical gap remains: patients do not evaluate treatments or trial participation purely through clinical attributes. Instead, they interpret these decisions through the lens of their everyday lives, asking: Will this help me feel normal again or further disrupt who I am and how I live?

This session introduces an evidence-based perspective grounded in sociolinguistic and thematic analysis of patient and caregiver narratives. Drawing on qualitative research across therapeutic areas, it demonstrates how concepts of normalcy, identity and disruption function as hidden drivers of decision making.

Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how patients frame trade-offs beyond efficacy and safety, and how these narratives directly influence willingness to participate in trials, as well as adopt, adhere or switch therapies. The session will also connect these insights with practical implications for clinical development and patient engagement strategies.

Attendees will walk away with:

Enriched conceptual framework for interpreting patient decision making grounded in lived experience

Common disconnects between trial design assumptions and how patients evaluate disruption to daily life

Strategies to connect insights from patient narratives into protocol design and patient communication about emerging treatments

Register for this webinar to learn how patient decisions are shaped by normalcy, identity and disruption, and how these insights can support more patient-informed clinical development.

Join Elena Rodgers, PhD, Associate Director, Patient Insights, Inspire, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reduce Recruitment Risk by Understanding Patient Decisions.

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