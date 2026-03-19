Prevent Blindness Declares First-Ever Keratoconus Week, March 23- 29, 2026, to Raise Awareness, Provide Educational Resources on the Eye Disease

Keratoconus is an eye disease that results in a thin, weakened cornea. The cornea becomes irregular and stretches, creating a cone-like bulge. The change in the shape of the cornea causes vision to be blurry and distorted.

According to the Moran Eye Center/University of Utah Health, keratoconus is the most common corneal dystrophy in the United States, affecting one in every 2,000 Americans. It is more common in teenagers and adults in their 20s.

Symptoms of keratoconus may include:

Blurry vision

Frequent changes in eyeglass prescription

Eye squinting and headaches

Sensitivity to bright lights or glare

Frequently rubbing the eyes

Trouble seeing clearly at night

Although there is no current cure for keratoconus, sight may be saved if it is detected and treated early. Types of effective treatment include the use scleral lenses or rigid gas permeable contact lenses; corneal crosslinking (CXL), a one-hour treatment that combines riboflavin (Vitamin B) eyedrops and ultraviolet light to halt the progression of keratoconus; and corneal transplants. Transplants are reserved for the most severe cases and is when a diseased cornea is replaced with a clear healthy cornea from a human donor.

"The best ways to save sight from keratoconus and many other eye diseases and conditions is through early detection and access to treatment," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We encourage patients to team up with their eye doctor to put together an effective treatment plan that meets their specific eye care needs."

For more information about Keratoconus please visit PreventBlindness.org/keratoconus.

For a listing of organizations and services that provide financial assistance for vision care in English or Spanish, please visit PreventBlindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information.

About Prevent Blindness

Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading eye health and safety organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight. The organization raises awareness about the importance of eye health and its connection to overall health, advocates for eye health policies and funding, supports professional education and training, and empowers those living with vision loss. With the generous support of its network of affiliates, volunteers, partners, and the public, Prevent Blindness provides free resources on the full spectrum of eye diseases and conditions that can significantly affect vision and quality of life, and advances initiatives that identify vision problems early and connect individuals to eye care. For more information, visit PreventBlindness.org, and follow Prevent Blindness on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

SOURCE Prevent Blindness