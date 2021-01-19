Prevent Senior Selects Infor Cloverleaf for Better Data Integration and to Enhance Agility and User Experience

SÃO PAOLO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevent Senior, one of the main healthcare companies in Brazil, has selected Infor Cloverleaf to integrate all of the patient data from its 80 units that provide laboratory tests and image exams. The goal is to allow doctors and other stakeholders to access results in a centralized and more agile way.

Infor Cloverleaf Integration Suite software streamlines the exchange of clinical data to help improve healthcare outcomes and business operations. The software allows healthcare organizations to efficiently solve complex interoperability challenges securely and at scale, using the latest standards. Prevent Senior selected Infor to help with this great challenge. Once implemented by Infor Consulting Services, Prevent Senior will use the Infor Cloverleaf solution to guarantee data interoperability.

Learn more about Infor Cloverleaf: https://www.infor.com/products/cloverleaf

"With the growth in the diagnoses network, we needed to accelerate the integration of results and our electronic registrations, as technology used before depended on too many customizations and was too much work for our team and partners. Therefore, we selected Infor Cloverleaf, which will guarantee scalability, flexibility, accurate data monitoring and safety," says Luan Ibarra, head of IT innovation at Prevent Senior.

Infor Cloverleaf has the know-how and deep knowledge on data interoperability that will allow Prevent Senior to reach its goal. Infor will provide the necessary agility to implement the system and achieve the integration in a short time.

"As the health sector continues to transform itself and hold a more important position, it is more important than ever that healthcare organizations use technology to improve patients´ experience and achieve better results. Infor Cloverleaf provides the flexibility a growing company such as Prevent Senior needs, as it is a proven and highly reliable solution," says Claudio Santos, Infor Brazil's health division strategic accounts director.

About Prevent Senior

Prevent Senior is a health provider specialized for senior citizens founded in 1997.

For more information, visit https://preventsenior.com.br/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

