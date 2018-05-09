Preventing Addiction: USAGov Says Share Your Story

During National Prevention Week, May 13-19, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) encourages families to take action today for a healthier tomorrow.

Start a Discussion on Drugs With a Family Project

One way to take action and begin a discussion with your kids is to create a family project. Encourage them to write letters, draw pictures, or create videos telling their future selves about the things they're doing now that will help them be healthier in the years to come. In turn, share stories with them of when you were younger and the lessons you learned from good or bad decisions that taught you about alcohol or drugs. You and your kids can join the movement and share your stories on social media during National Prevention Week using the hashtags #DearFutureMe and #NPW2018. As an added bonus, the letters or videos of those stories can become part of your family history to be shared with future generations.

By beginning the discussion today, you can help your family stay safe and make smart choices about their tomorrow.

Find Help for Yourself or a Loved One

If you or someone you care about is struggling with alcohol or drugs, USA.gov's collection of hotlines and local support groups and treatment centers can help whenever you or they are ready.

