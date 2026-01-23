PRG Gives: 2025 Year in Review

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As PRG Real Estate reflects on a year of achievement, 2025 marked the official launch of PRG Gives, a companywide initiative designed to elevate PRG's community service efforts across its portfolio of properties.

Rooted in PRG's commitment to Putting People First, PRG Gives formalizes the community-first culture that exists throughout the organization. A newly-formed committee with representatives from each region provides structure, resources, and recognition to help teams create meaningful impact in the communities PRG serves.

"PRG Gives reflects who we are at our core, which is an organization driven by people and purpose," said Kathleen Betz, Chief Operating Officer at PRG Real Estate. "In 2025, we are proud to have launched PRG Gives to support and celebrate the community service our teams are already doing every day."

Community involvement has long been a cornerstone of PRG's culture, and PRG Gives builds on that foundation by creating a shared platform for service across regions and properties. Twice each year, PRG team members companywide step away from their day-to-day work to volunteer on the same day - once in April in conjunction with Earth Day, and again during PRG's internal company-wide Spirit Week in November. On each Community Service Day, every region organizes a local volunteer effort, supporting causes that matter most to the communities where PRG lives and works.

During the most recent Community Service Day in November 2025, PRG teams partnered with over a dozen nonprofit organizations, supporting food banks, youth services, environmental groups, and community support programs. Efforts ranged from meal preparation and pantry support to river cleanups, clothes sorting, and farm and garden work. Collectively, PRG team members invested significant time and effort across Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, the Carolinas, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, including hands-on volunteer support for partners such as Cradles to Crayons, Beaches Go Green, the Lowcountry Food Bank, and SEEDS.

PRG Gives strengthens connections, brings teams together, and supports the communities PRG calls home. As PRG Real Estate grows, PRG Gives will expand its reach, amplifying community impact and offering even more opportunities for team members to give back in ways that resonate personally and locally.

About PRG Real Estate

PRG Real Estate is a multifamily investment and management company that owns $2.0 billion of apartment homes across its 11,000-unit portfolio and has 300+ employees nationwide. PRG believes that an exceptional living experience starts with its people. It achieves this mission by hiring and training the best in the industry and creating a supportive and rewarding workplace that inspires its people to achieve great things together. For more information on PRG Real Estate, please visit www.prgrealestate.com.

