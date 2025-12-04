PRG Real Estate's Dana Dobrowolski Selected to Attend AICPA's 2025 Leadership Academy

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRG Real Estate is proud to announce that Dana Dobrowolski, CPA, Investment Accounting Manager, has been selected as one of only 36 participants nationwide to attend the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Leadership Academy this December in Durham, NC.

The AICPA Leadership Academy is a prestigious program designed to strengthen and expand the leadership skills of professionals in the accounting industry. This four-day academy provides career development workshops and interactive sessions with some of the industry's most prominent thought leaders, while expanding the leadership skills and connections with a select group of skilled and motivated CPAs.

Dobrowolski began her career at PRG Real Estate in 2012 as a Property Accountant. She was promoted to Senior Property Accountant in 2015 and, in 2021, received her current title of Investment Accounting Manager. In her role, she consistently delivers accurate and timely financial reporting for a billion-dollar investment portfolio while also supervising both our Fund Portfolio Accountant and Corporate Accountant, all while fostering collaboration across departments.

Dana holds an undergraduate accounting degree from Holy Family University and an MBA and MS in Taxation from Philadelphia University. Additionally, she has maintained her CPA certification since 2015.

Since its creation, more than 510 CPAs have participated in the AICPA Leadership Academy, with many graduates advancing into influential leadership roles within their respective organizations. Participants in this program are nominated by their employers, state CPA societies, or volunteer organizations. They are chosen following a highly competitive process that includes submitting resumes and professional statements on the impact of this leadership training.

"I have had the privilege of witnessing Dana's exceptional growth, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to our organization, where she has worked for over 13 years," shared Chief Accounting Officer, Tamida Edwards. "She is not only a highly skilled CPA but a natural leader with a deep sense of accountability and strong leadership potential," she added.

Dobrowolski's selection affirms PRG Real Estate's commitment to hiring exceptional talent and fostering a culture of professional growth that benefits our entire organization.

About PRG Real Estate:

For over 40 years, PRG Real Estate has been a leader in multifamily real estate investment and management. Based in Philadelphia, PRG manages a diverse portfolio of apartment communities across several states.

