PRG Real Estate Earns 2026 Grace Hill Elite 5 Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

PRG Real Estate has been recognized as best-in-class in resident satisfaction

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRG Real Estate is proud to share that it has been named a 2026 Grace Hill Elite 5 Award winner for the fifth consecutive year, ranking #4 in the Tier 2 category (10,000-30,000 units). The Elite 5 Award honors top-performing multifamily organizations that consistently exceed industry standards and deliver an exceptional resident experience.

This national recognition underscores PRG's long-standing commitment to thoughtfully operating communities where residents feel heard, valued, and at home. As the company's portfolio continues to grow, PRG's focus remains clear: elevating service standards, strengthening operations, and enhancing the everyday living experience.

Beyond the company-wide honor, AMP Apartments and The Carousel ranked in the top 5% of all communities surveyed nationwide, earning placement in Grace Hill's prestigious 95% Club for overall resident satisfaction. In total, 37 PRG communities received the 2026 Grace Hill Excellence Award for surpassing the 2025 Kingsley Index™, a rigorous benchmark derived from millions of resident surveys nationwide. This distinction reflects the dedication, responsiveness, and everyday attention to detail demonstrated by PRG team members across the portfolio.

"Earning the Kingsley Elite 5 Award for the fifth consecutive year is a meaningful milestone for PRG and a testament to the care and commitment our teams show every day. We remain focused on delivering a high-quality, responsive, and thoughtful resident experience, and this recognition reflects the impact of that work across our communities. We're proud of our teams and grateful to our residents for their continued trust," says Laura MacDonald, VP of Training & Marketing.

As expectations across the multifamily industry continue to evolve, PRG is committed to learning with a people-first philosophy, empowering its teams with the tools, training, and support needed to continuously raise the bar.

About PRG Real Estate

PRG Real Estate is a multifamily investment and management company that owns $2.0 billion of apartment homes across its 11,000-unit portfolio and has 300+ employees nationwide. PRG believes that an exceptional living experience starts with its people. It achieves this mission by hiring and training the best in the industry and creating a supportive and rewarding workplace that inspires its people to achieve great things together. For more information on PRG Real Estate, please visit www.prgrealestate.com.

