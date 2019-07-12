Priah Ferguson Draws from Experience Playing an '80s Kid on TV to Call for More Unstructured Play Time for Kids Today

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGo squeeZ, the leading brand in healthy portable snacks for kids, has partnered with actress Priah Ferguson to champion the Bring Back BE Time campaign – another step from the brand to help nourish the overall well-being and happiness of kids. Last year, GoGo squeeZ found that 72 percent of parents feel that their kids have less free and unstructured time when compared to their own childhoods—what was nearly 2 hours per day in the 1980s is now down to just 30 minutes. To encourage a return to more unstructured play time, Ferguson— a kid of today, who plays an '80s kid on TV—and GoGo squeeZ are teaming up to inspire parents and kids to bring back #BeTime.

"Being a kid today isn't quite like it looks for my character on TV. We move at a faster pace. We discover through our phones instead of a neighborhood bike ride or adventure with friends," said Ferguson, the 11-year-old breakout star of television hits Stranger Things and Atlanta known for her natural timing, profound delivery and quick-wit charm. "Don't get me wrong – I love my phone, but because I've gotten to experience the pace of both generations and feel some of the simple joys the kids of the 80s enjoyed- I want more. I'm proud to work with GoGo squeeZ to inspire parents and kids like me to make more time to just BE."

Families today face complex challenges to create more unstructured play time in a culture that continues to engage kids at a progressively younger age, promising advancement and future successes, while sacrificing the quality time kids need to nourish their imagination, creativity, bodies and relationships. Bicycle sales are down as fewer kids get outside for a ride1 and screen time continues to drive a decrease in physical and active playtime2. Even educators are lobbying for exactly what BE time represents: More recess, more social play and more time for kids to be curious, be themselves and possibly even discover their futures3. The campaign to bring back #BeTime serves as a rallying cry to inspire parents and to let them know that GoGo squeeZ stands with them in their pursuit of a balanced childhood.

"At GoGo squeeZ, we make nutritious snacks for families, but we're really in the business of raising happy and healthy kids. We believe kids today need more unstructured time to nurture their social, emotional and physical wellbeing, and we hope our campaign to bring back #BeTime encourages kids and parents to BE active and outdoors a little more," said Helene Caillate, chief marketing officer for GoGo squeeZ. "Priah is a wonderful advocate to champion overall wellness for kids and families and show the importance of reclaiming time to just BE. She's a kid of today who has had the unique opportunity to catch a glimpse of what childhood was like in the '80s."

GoGo squeeZ remains committed to partnering with parents and equipping them with BE Time tools – reminders of simple ways to bring back some unstructured play. Through their partnership with Action for Healthy Kids, GoGo squeeZ has supported more than 250 schools with grants to implement healthy snacking activities and nutrition education programs such as school gardens, physical activities and taste test challenges.

For more information, parents can visit BeTime.org to read an inspirational guide or the "BE List" for how busy families can implement BE Time, and commit to bringing back #BeTime.

About GoGo squeeZ®

GoGo squeeZ's mission is to make it easier for kids and families to be healthier and happier. We're proud to be the leading squeezable pouch made from 100 percent fruit, since 1998. GoGo squeeZ makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 flavors of squeezable applesauce, Fruit & VeggieZ and YogurtZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients from nature. "BE Time" is GoGo squeeZ's initiative to raise awareness about the benefits of letting kids BE kids.

Survey Methodology

The survey was commissioned by GoGo squeeZ and conducted by Edelman Intelligence, a full-service consumer research firm. Fielded between June 11- 15, 2018, the online questionnaire surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults with children ages 12 and younger, representative of the general parent population by age, race, income, and gender. As a member of The Insights Association in good standing, Edelman Intelligence conducts all research in accordance with MRA Marketing Research Standards and adheres to the CASRO Code of Standards and Ethics.

