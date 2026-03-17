Price, Reuben, and Associates, LLP, Joins EisnerAmper

Firm Specializes in Accounting and Tax for Restaurants

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Price, Reuben, and Associates, LLP—a fast-growing advisory firm based in Calabasas, California, and known for its tax and outsourced accounting services for independent restaurants—has joined global business consulting firm EisnerAmper.

With more than 60 professionals, Price, Reuben, and Associates, LLP, has restaurant clients throughout the US, with a large concentration in the greater Los Angeles area. Price, Reuben, and Associates, LLP, will become part of EisnerAmper's already flourishing national restaurant advisory practice.

Jeffrey Price, founding partner of Price, Reuben, and Associates, LLP

"We looked hard for a partner that would help accelerate our growth," said Jeffrey Price, founding partner of Price, Reuben, and Associates, LLP. "EisnerAmper's capabilities made for a perfect match."

"This business is highly complementary and will significantly enhance our already strong presence in the restaurant sector," said Partner-in-Charge of EisnerAmper's Los Angeles office Paren Knadjian. "Having worked with this team for a number of years, we know they align with our culture and share our commitment to delivering exceptional quality for clients."

"As the outsourced accounting sector becomes ever more focused on industry-tailored solutions, Price, Reuben, and Associates, LLP, represents a strategic move in both a key practice area and niche," commented Dan Gardiner, managing partner of Outsourced Solutions at EisnerAmper. "We warmly welcome Price, Reuben, and Associates, LLP, to the EisnerAmper family."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 475 partners and 4,700 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE EisnerAmper