PriceSmart Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Operating Results

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 43 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced its results of operations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 which ended on May 31, 2019.

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 increased 0.8% to $788.6 million compared to $782.2 million in the third quarter of the prior year. For the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, net merchandise sales increased 0.6% to $755.0 million from $750.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $27.9 million or 3.7% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company had 42 clubs in operation as of May 31, 2019, compared to 41 warehouse clubs in operation as of May 31, 2018.

Comparable net merchandise sales, for the 40 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months, decreased 0.8% for the 13-week period ended June 2, 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $27.5 million or 3.8% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 of $22.0 million, as compared to operating income of $28.4 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. (which excludes results from minority interests in joint ventures), was $14.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 compared to $18.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings were negatively impacted by $2.9 million or $0.09 per share from costs related to investments to expand our omni-channel capabilities, combined with net operating results of the Aeropost legacy business.

The Company reports comparable net merchandise sales on a "same week" basis with 13 weeks in each quarter beginning on a Monday and ending on a Sunday. The periods are established at the beginning of the fiscal year to provide as close a match as possible to the calendar month and quarter that is used for financial reporting purposes. This approach equalizes the number of weekend days and weekdays in each period for improved sales comparison, as we experience higher merchandise club sales on the weekends. Each of the warehouse clubs used in the calculations was open for at least 13 ½ calendar months before its results for the current period were compared with its results for the prior period.

The term "currency exchange rates" refers to the currency exchange rates we use to convert net merchandise and comparable net merchandise sales for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar into U.S. dollars. We calculate the effect of changes in currency exchange rates as the difference between current period activities translated using the current period's currency exchange rates, and current period activities translated using the comparable prior year period's currency exchange rates. The disclosure of the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on the Company's results permits investors to understand better our underlying performance.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise at low prices to PriceSmart members. PriceSmart operates 43 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (seven each in Colombia and Costa Rica; six in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic, four in Trinidad; three each in Guatemala and Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company is currently constructing and plans to open warehouse clubs in San Cristobal, Guatemala and an additional club in Panama City, Panama, in the fall of 2019. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart is developing an expansion of its omni-channel capabilities, including through its e-commerce platform, by investing in and integrating the technology, talent and cross-border logistics infrastructure obtained as part of the acquisition of a company in March 2018. PriceSmart expects these investments and this integration to enhance the membership shopping experience, drive efficiencies and fuel sales growth. The Company acquired by PriceSmart also operates a legacy (i.e., marketplace and casillero) business through the Aeropost brand in 38 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, many of which overlap with markets where PriceSmart operates its warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's future performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the following risks:

Natural disasters that might cause damages not covered by insurance;

Negative macroeconomic conditions;

Volatility in foreign currency exchange rates and limitations on our ability to convert foreign currency to U.S. dollars;

Changes in, and inconsistent enforcement of, laws and regulations in countries where we operate, including those related to tariffs and taxes;

Compliance risks;

Crime and security concerns, which can adversely affect the economies of the countries in which we operate and which require us to incur additional costs to provide additional security at our warehouse clubs;

Recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments in countries where we do business;

The possibility of operational interruptions, including those related to union work stoppages;

Political instability, such as recent unrest in Honduras , the ongoing anti-government protests in Nicaragua that have disrupted our operations there, and a general strike in Costa Rica led by public-sector unions that disrupted normal commerce in September 2018 ;

, the ongoing anti-government protests in that have disrupted our operations there, and a general strike in led by public-sector unions that disrupted normal commerce in ; In March 2019 , the President of the United States directed the U.S. State Department to cut off $450 million of planned aid to Guatemala , Honduras and El Salvador . Eliminating this aid could adversely impact the economies of these countries and lead to further political instability, with the resulting impact on our business;

, the President of directed the U.S. State Department to cut off of planned aid to , and . Eliminating this aid could adversely impact the economies of these countries and lead to further political instability, with the resulting impact on our business; Changes in consumer shopping preferences;

Significant competition, including from international online retailers or the market entrance of other club operators;

Limitations on the availability of appropriate sites for new warehouse clubs, which could adversely affect growth;

Failure to establish an e-commerce presence to allow our members to choose a physical or online shopping channel that is convenient for them and efficient for us may materially adversely affect our market position, net sales and financial performance, and costs associated with our increasing investments in technological resources intended to fuel sales growth and drive efficiencies may adversely affect our short-term results of operations;

Acquisitions, such as our acquisition of Aeropost, Inc. in March 2018 , may expose us to additional risks, such as retention of key personnel, previously undisclosed liabilities or compliance issues, integration challenges, impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, and diversion of management resources;

, may expose us to additional risks, such as retention of key personnel, previously undisclosed liabilities or compliance issues, integration challenges, impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, and diversion of management resources; Cost increases from product and service providers;

Interruption of supply chains, which might adversely impact on our ability to import merchandise;

Failure to maintain our brand's reputation;

Exposure to product liability claims and product recalls;

Failure to maintain our computer systems and/or disruption in those systems;

Cybersecurity risks, such as a failure to maintain the security of the information we hold relating to our company, our members, employees and suppliers;

Risks associated with executive leadership and organizational transition, failure to attract and/or retain other qualified employees, increases in wage and benefit costs, changes in laws and other labor issues;

Changes in accounting standards affecting management's financial assumptions, projections, estimates and judgments; and

A few of our stockholders own approximately 24.4% of our voting stock as of May 31, 2019 , which may make it difficult to complete some corporate transactions without their support and may impede a change in control.

The risks described above as well as the other risks detailed in the Company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018 filed on October 25, 2018, pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, see "Part I - Item 1A - Risk Factors," could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These risks are not the only risks that the Company faces. The Company could also be affected by additional factors that apply to all companies operating globally and in the U.S., as well as other risks that are not presently known to the Company or that the Company currently considers to be immaterial.

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED—AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:























Net merchandise sales

$ 755,009

$ 750,473

$ 2,322,742

$ 2,312,447 Export sales



8,281



9,967



23,314



27,252 Membership income



13,132



12,852



38,717



37,930 Other revenue and income



12,134



8,909



37,845



11,207 Total revenues



788,556



782,201



2,422,618



2,388,836 Operating expenses:























Cost of goods sold:























Net merchandise sales



649,894



641,249



1,996,595



1,977,840 Export sales



7,872



9,466



22,136



25,900 Non-merchandise



4,121



1,979



13,194



1,979 Selling, general and administrative:























Warehouse club and other operations



78,231



76,259



228,161



217,712 General and administrative



24,532



24,079



76,835



63,167 Pre-opening expenses



1,647



352



1,759



863 Asset impairment



—



—



—



1,929 Loss/(gain) on disposal of assets



262



388



735



587 Total operating expenses



766,559



753,772



2,339,415



2,289,977 Operating income



21,997



28,429



83,203



98,859 Other income (expense):























Interest income



310



370



1,124



1,138 Interest expense



(915)



(1,362)



(2,949)



(3,609) Other income (expense), net



159



(575)



(2,032)



(87) Total other income (expense)



(446)



(1,567)



(3,857)



(2,558) Income before provision for income taxes and income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



21,551



26,862



79,346



96,301 Provision for income taxes



(7,478)



(8,128)



(26,721)



(40,950) Income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(4)



(18)



(48)



3 Net income

$ 14,069

$ 18,716

$ 52,577

$ 55,354 Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



27



(22)



(59)



(22) Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc.

$ 14,096

$ 18,694

$ 52,518

$ 55,332 Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. per share available for distribution:























Basic

$ 0.46

$ 0.61

$ 1.73

$ 1.82 Diluted

$ 0.46

$ 0.61

$ 1.73

$ 1.82 Shares used in per share computations:























Basic



30,198



30,137



30,192



30,105 Diluted



30,205



30,137



30,202



30,105 Dividends per share

$ —

$ —

$ 0.70

$ 0.70

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



May 31,







2019

August 31,

(Unaudited)

2018 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,445

$ 93,460 Short-term restricted cash

4,136



405 Short-term investments

17,023



32,304 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $165 as of May 31, 2019 and $97 as of August 31, 2018, respectively.

9,543



8,859 Merchandise inventories

326,724



321,025 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,649



31,800 Total current assets

500,520



487,853 Long-term restricted cash

3,402



3,049 Property and equipment, net

629,063



594,403 Goodwill

46,158



46,329 Other intangibles, net

13,182



14,980 Deferred tax assets

13,846



10,166 Other non-current assets (includes $2,742 and $4,364 as of May 31, 2019 and August 31, 2018, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)

44,983



48,854 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

10,710



10,758 Total Assets $ 1,261,864

$ 1,216,392 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Short-term borrowings $ 2,152

$ — Accounts payable

271,298



255,739 Accrued salaries and benefits

23,813



22,836 Deferred income

25,070



23,018 Income taxes payable

4,219



4,636 Other accrued expenses

29,576



28,281 Dividends payable

10,672



— Long-term debt, current portion

23,480



14,855 Total current liabilities

390,280



349,365 Deferred tax liability

1,766



1,894 Long-term portion of deferred rent

9,867



8,885 Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion

4,538



4,622 Long-term debt, net of current portion

69,476



87,720 Other long-term liabilities (includes $1,161 and $502 for the fair value of derivative instruments and $5,376 and $4,715 for post-employment plans as of May 31, 2019 and August 31, 2018, respectively)

6,882



5,268 Total Liabilities

482,809



457,754 Stockholders' Equity:









Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 31,440,379 and 31,372,752 shares issued and 30,539,966 and 30,460,353 shares outstanding (net of treasury shares) as of May 31, 2019 and August 31, 2018, respectively

3



3 Additional paid-in capital

440,373



432,882 Tax benefit from stock-based compensation

11,486



11,486 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(141,168)



(121,216) Retained earnings

505,127



473,954 Less: treasury stock at cost, 900,413 shares as of May 31, 2019 and 912,399 shares as of August 31, 2018

(37,228)



(39,107) Total stockholders' equity attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. stockholders

778,593



758,002 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

462



636 Total stockholders' equity

779,055



758,638 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,261,864

$ 1,216,392

