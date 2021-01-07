PriceSmart Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Operating Results

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced its results of operations for the fiscal first quarter of 2021 which ended on November 30, 2020.

Comments from Sherry S. Bahrambeygui, Chief Executive Officer:

"PriceSmart delivered solid results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. In November, mobility restrictions were reduced in many of our markets. We meanwhile expanded our Click and Go™ contactless shopping program, which provides for ordering online and curbside pickup, and as of Q1, includes delivery options in all of our markets.

We continue to improve operating efficiencies while making appropriate investments. Together, these initiatives have contributed to an increase in our operating income of 45.0% to $44.5 million and an earnings increase of 40.6% to $0.90 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the prior-year period.

Although varying pandemic-related restrictions throughout our markets were on the rise again in December and continue to impact the business in early January, thanks to our tremendous team, we are becoming increasingly adept at early monitoring and quickly adjusting to challenges as they arise, as well as anticipating the needs and preferences of our Members."

First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 increased 8.1% to $877.4 million compared to $811.9 million in the comparable period of the prior year. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, net merchandise sales increased 7.7% to $838.4 million from $778.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $27.4 million, or 3.5%, versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company had 46 warehouse clubs in operation as of November 30, 2020 compared to 45 warehouse clubs in operation as of November 30, 2019.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 43 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 3.6% for the 13-week period ended November 29, 2020 compared to the comparable period of the prior year. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $27.0 million or 3.5% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal first quarter of $44.5 million compared to operating income of $30.7 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to PriceSmart was $27.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 as compared to $19.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

The Company reports comparable net merchandise sales on a "same week" basis with 13 weeks in each quarter beginning on a Monday and ending on a Sunday. The periods are established at the beginning of the fiscal year to provide as close a match as possible to the calendar month and quarter that is used for financial reporting purposes. This approach equalizes the number of weekend days and weekdays in each period for an improved sales comparison, as the Company experiences higher merchandise club sales on the weekends. Each of the warehouse clubs used in the calculations was open for at least 13 ½ calendar months before its results for the current period were compared with its results for the prior period.

The term "currency exchange rates" refers to the currency exchange rates the Company uses to convert net merchandise and comparable net merchandise sales for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar into U.S. dollars. The Company calculates the effect of changes in currency exchange rates as the difference between current period activities translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior year period's currency exchange rates. The Company believes the disclosure of the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on the Company's results permits investors to understand better the Company's underlying performance.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (eight in Costa Rica and Colombia; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic, four in Trinidad and Guatemala; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company also plans to open new warehouse clubs in Guatemala City, Guatemala and Portmore, Jamaica in the fall of 2021 and the spring of 2022, respectively. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate 49 warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors, the outcome of tax proceedings and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: adverse changes in economic conditions in the Company's markets, natural disasters, compliance risks, volatility in currency exchange rates, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including among others, the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, the impact of government policies and restrictions that have limited access for our Members, and shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher priced products to lower priced products, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact Michael L. McCleary, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer (858) 404-8826 or send an email to [email protected].

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

















Three Months Ended



November 30,

November 30,



2020

2019 Revenues:











Net merchandise sales

$ 838,369

$ 778,728 Export sales



10,881



8,274 Membership income



13,299



13,746 Other revenue and income



14,883



11,193 Total revenues



877,432



811,941 Operating expenses:











Cost of goods sold:











Net merchandise sales



703,619



662,724 Export sales



10,433



7,971 Non-merchandise



5,824



4,251 Selling, general and administrative:











Warehouse club and other operations



84,832



79,373 General and administrative



27,521



25,884 Pre-opening expenses



602



953 Loss on disposal of assets



70



71 Total operating expenses



832,901



781,227 Operating income



44,531



30,714 Other income (expense):











Interest income



491



293 Interest expense



(2,033)



(862) Other expense, net



(1,545)



(985) Total other expense



(3,087)



(1,554) Income before provision for income taxes and

loss of unconsolidated affiliates



41,444



29,160 Provision for income taxes



(13,618)



(9,403) Loss of unconsolidated affiliates



(9)



(48) Net income



27,817



19,709 Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(80)



19 Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc.

$ 27,737

$ 19,728 Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. per share available for distribution:











Basic

$ 0.90

$ 0.64 Diluted

$ 0.90

$ 0.64 Shares used in per share computations:











Basic



30,398



30,277 Diluted



30,420



30,284 Dividends per share

$ —

$ —

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

















November 30,









2020

August 31,



(Unaudited)

2020 ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 207,955

$ 299,481 Short-term restricted cash



185



185 Short-term investments



73,980



46,509 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $157 as of November 30, 2020 and $147 as of August 31, 2020, respectively



15,150



13,153 Merchandise inventories



373,178



309,509 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



40,103



30,165 Total current assets



710,551



699,002 Long-term restricted cash



4,255



4,105 Property and equipment, net



700,837



692,279 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



119,316



119,533 Goodwill



45,123



45,206 Other intangibles, net



9,566



10,166 Deferred tax assets



20,246



21,672 Other non-current assets (includes $144 and $872 as of November 30, 2020 and August 31, 2020, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)



57,508



54,260 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates



10,593



10,602 Total Assets

$ 1,677,995

$ 1,656,825 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current Liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

$ 47,349

$ 65,143 Accounts payable



384,086



373,172 Accrued salaries and benefits



28,630



32,946 Deferred income



25,125



23,525 Income taxes payable



9,559



7,727 Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities



35,228



37,731 Operating lease liabilities, current portion



8,649



8,594 Long-term debt, current portion



19,771



19,437 Total current liabilities



558,397



568,275 Deferred tax liability



1,401



1,713 Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion



5,243



5,132 Long-term operating lease liabilities



124,383



124,181 Long-term debt, net of current portion



108,104



112,610 Other long-term liabilities (includes $5,321 and $4,685 for the fair value of derivative instruments and $6,313 and $6,155 for post-employment plans as of November 30, 2020 and August 31, 2020, respectively)



13,176



12,182 Total Liabilities



810,704



824,093

PRICESMART, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)













Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 31,395,847 and 31,417,576 shares issued and 30,738,334 and 30,670,712 shares outstanding (net of treasury shares) as of November 30, 2020 and August 31, 2020, respectively



3



3 Additional paid-in capital



450,666



454,455 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(173,658)



(176,820) Retained earnings



610,224



582,487 Less: treasury stock at cost, 657,513 shares as of November 30, 2020 and 746,864 shares as of August 31, 2020



(21,068)



(28,406) Total stockholders' equity attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. stockholders



866,167



831,719 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries



1,124



1,013 Total stockholders' equity



867,291



832,732 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 1,677,995

$ 1,656,825

