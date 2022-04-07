PRICESMART ANNOUNCES RECORD FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

PriceSmart, Inc.

Apr 07, 2022, 16:01 ET

NET MERCHANDISE SALES EXCEED $1 BILLION
NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW BY 12.6%
COMPARABLE NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW BY 10.3%
MEMBERSHIP BASE AND RENEWAL RATE INCREASED TO RECORD LEVELS
OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 7.4%
$1.03 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 49 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced record operating results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022, which ended on February 28, 2022.

Comments from Sherry S. Bahrambeygui, Chief Executive Officer:

"Our team achieved a record second quarter, with net merchandise sales of more than $1 billion for the first time in our Company's history. The favorable results for the quarter were driven by net merchandise sales growth of 12.6% and comparable net merchandise sales growth of 10.3% as compared to the same period last year. Our 12-month trailing membership renewal rate was a record 89.8%, and our membership base has grown to its all-time high.

"This quarter marks record performance in net merchandise sales, earnings per share, membership base and renewal rates. We continue the pursuit of our three drivers of growth that include expanding our real estate footprint, enhancing Member benefits and increasing incremental sales through PriceSmart.com. With respect to real estate, we plan to open our second club in Jamaica next week, located in the city of Portmore, marking the Company's 50th warehouse club. 

"We continue to invest in enhancing our Membership benefits, including our Wellness and other initiatives. PriceSmart.com is gaining traction as more members shop with us online. Through our digital presence we are increasing our engagement with Members which also helps drive in-club sales. We believe that our investments in these drivers of growth are providing positive momentum and results for the Company.  

"I am proud of our team's results despite facing and solving for supply chain issues being faced by many in our industry."

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased 10.8% to $1.04 billion compared to $937.6 million in the comparable period of the prior year. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, net merchandise sales increased 12.6% to $1.01 billion from $898.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $26.3 million, or 3.0%, versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company had 49 warehouse clubs in operation as of February 28, 2022 compared to 47 warehouse clubs in operation as of February 28, 2021.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 47 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 10.3% for the 13-week period ended February 27, 2022 compared to the comparable period of the prior year. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $24.2 million or 2.7% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal second quarter of $48.3 million compared to operating income of $45.0 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to PriceSmart was $31.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 as compared to $28.2 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Conference Call Information

PriceSmart management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Friday, April 8, 2022, to discuss the financial results. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 209-8211 toll free or (412) 317-5214 for international callers and asking to join the PriceSmart, Inc. call. A digital replay will be available through April 15, 2022, following the conclusion of the call by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering replay passcode 5341114.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 49 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (nine in Colombia; eight in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, four in Trinidad; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company plans to open a new warehouse club in Portmore, Jamaica in April 2022 and has begun construction on a club in Medellín, Colombia that is anticipated to open in the summer of 2023. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate at least 51 warehouse clubs, depending on the timing of the development and construction of other warehouse club projects in our pipeline.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors, the outcome of tax proceedings and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "plans," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: adverse changes in economic conditions in the Company's markets, natural disasters, compliance risks, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including among others, the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, the impact of government policies and restrictions that have limited access for our Members, and shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher priced products to lower priced products, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.

PRICESMART, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)




Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:











Net merchandise sales

$

1,011,896

$

898,404

$

1,955,939

$

1,736,773

Export sales

8,674

9,706

19,208

20,587

Membership income

15,071

13,799

29,862

27,098

Other revenue and income

2,916

15,660

8,904

30,543

Total revenues

1,038,557

937,569

2,013,913

1,815,001

Operating expenses:











Cost of goods sold:











     Net merchandise sales

853,633

755,108

1,646,826

1,458,727

     Export sales

8,215

9,315

18,282

19,748

     Non-merchandise



6,268

1,809

12,092

Selling, general and administrative:











     Warehouse club and other operations

93,993

90,449

185,189

175,281

     General and administrative

33,951

31,270

65,644

58,791

     Pre-opening expenses

130

48

1,100

650

     Loss on disposal of assets

313

132

724

202

Total operating expenses

990,235

892,590

1,919,574

1,725,491

Operating income

48,322

44,979

94,339

89,510

Other income (expense):











Interest income

549

445

1,067

936

Interest expense

(2,438)

(2,228)

(4,028)

(4,261)

Other income (expense), net

(819)

(292)

590

(1,837)

Total other expense

(2,708)

(2,075)

(2,371)

(5,162)

Income before provision for income taxes and
loss of unconsolidated affiliates

45,614

42,904

91,968

84,348

Provision for income taxes

(14,139)

(14,565)

(29,953)

(28,183)

Loss of unconsolidated affiliates

(14)

(12)

(24)

(21)

Net income

31,461

28,327

61,991

56,144

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



(91)

(19)

(171)

Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc.

$

31,461

$

28,236

$

61,972

$

55,973

Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. per share
available for distribution:











Basic

$

1.03

$

0.92

$

2.01

$

1.82

Diluted

$

1.03

$

0.92

$

2.01

$

1.82

Shares used in per share computations:











Basic

30,578

30,376

30,565

30,387

Diluted

30,582

30,404

30,593

30,412

PRICESMART, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)










February 28,




2022

August 31,


(Unaudited)

2021

ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

178,705

$

202,060

Short-term restricted cash

4,172

3,647

Short-term investments

26,933

50,233

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $52 as of February 28, 2022
and $94 as of August 31, 2021, respectively

15,001

12,359

Merchandise inventories

470,313

389,711

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $1,566 and $0 as of February
28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)

46,156

39,194

Total current assets

741,280

697,204

Long-term restricted cash

12,036

9,772

Property and equipment, net

753,671

730,204

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

115,290

123,655

Goodwill

43,334

45,095

Other intangibles, net

1,542

7,762

Deferred tax assets

26,258

24,225

Other non-current assets (includes $4,583 and $2,464 as of February 28, 2022 and
August 31, 2021, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)

69,399

57,329

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

10,520

10,544

Total Assets

$

1,773,330

$

1,705,790

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Short-term borrowings

$

15,342

$

Accounts payable

380,778

388,791

Accrued salaries and benefits

32,239

41,896

Deferred income

30,793

26,898

Income taxes payable

10,164

8,310

Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities



42,240

39,736

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

6,808

8,526

Dividends payable

13,430

Long-term debt, current portion

28,761

19,395

Total current liabilities

560,555

533,552

Deferred tax liability

1,946

1,568

Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion

5,602

4,160

Long-term operating lease liabilities

122,602

129,256

Long-term debt, net of current portion

120,057

110,110

Other long-term liabilities (includes $958 and $3,010 for the fair value of
derivative instruments and $7,726 and $7,380 for post-employment plans as of
February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively)



8,684

10,930

Total Liabilities

819,446

789,576

PRICESMART, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)


Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 31,626,219 and
31,467,971 shares issued and 30,871,179 and 30,755,308 shares outstanding (net of
treasury shares) as of February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

473,277

465,015

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(184,413)

(182,508)

Retained earnings

694,186

658,919

Less: treasury stock at cost, 755,040 shares as of February 28, 2022 and 712,663
shares as of August 31, 2021

(29,169)

(26,084)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. stockholders

953,884

915,345

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries



869

Total Stockholders' Equity 



953,884

916,214

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

1,773,330

$

1,705,790

SOURCE PriceSmart, Inc.

