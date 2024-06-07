Pride, Adventure and Freedom - Jeep® Brand Recognized for 23rd Consecutive Year as America's Most Patriotic Brand

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand, celebrating more than eight decades of freedom, adventure, passion and authenticity, has again been named as America's most patriotic brand. For the 23rd year in a row, the Jeep brand is America's most patriotic*, according to Brand Keys Most Patriotic Brands survey. Consumers who were surveyed assessed brands that best embody the value of patriotism in 2024.

"Being recognized as America's most patriotic brand for the 23rd consecutive year is a testament to our passionate owners and enthusiasts who whole-heartedly embrace the outdoor adventure and freedom that our Jeep 4x4s offer, which is second to no other," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.

To determine the 2024 rankings, Brand Keys surveyed more than 7,460 consumers, 18 to 65 years of age, balanced for gender and political affiliation, assessed 1,381 brands in 143 B2C and B2B categories, using Brand Keys emotional engagement measures. The assessments evaluated brand resonance for the single value of patriotism, and the Jeep brand was identified as the best for meeting today's patriotism challenges.

"Patriotism is one of the most powerful values a brand can own. Jeep has primary ownership of that value, with a real emotional underpinning. Jeep has a history forged in the past and the present," said Robert Passikoff, president and founder of Brand Keys. "And if there's such a thing as 'patriotic DNA,' it shows up in our Most Patriotic Brands emotional engagement assessments. In a more political and partisan marketplace, Jeep has been able to create a bond with all consumers, which is why Jeep shows up at the top of the list every year."

The Jeep brand and the USO are also marking 16 years together to help support and keep the members of the nation's military connected to everything that gives meaning to their service. More information can be found at USO.org.

Additionally, through the Jeep brand's Military Incentive Program, select military personnel are eligible for military bonus cash to use toward select Jeep brand vehicles. Active, active reserve, retired military, retired military reserve, 100% disabled veteran and honorably discharged veterans, within 12 months of discharge date, are eligible under the program. The offer applies to purchases and leases on select 2024 and 2023 Jeep brand vehicles.

Another reward for being a Jeep 4x4 owner is the Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, which is filled with exclusive benefits to deliver Jeep vehicle owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles, including Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade, Wrangler, Wrangler 4xe, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and now, the introduction of its first all-electric Jeep in the U.S., the Jeep Wagoneer S. The Wagoneer S, revealed last week in New York City, is available to reserve now at Jeep.com.

Fans can visit the Jeep Store by Amazon for Jeep merchandise.

