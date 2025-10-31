PrideStaff & PrideStaff Financial San Antonio (North) Relocate to New Office Space to Accommodate Growth

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that its San Antonio (North) office has relocated to a new, larger space at 3201 Cherry Ridge Drive, Building C, Suite 317, San Antonio, TX 78230. Their PrideStaff Financial division, serving accounting and finance sectors, will join the relocation. The move reflects ongoing growth in client demand and underscores PrideStaff's long-term commitment to supporting the region's dynamic workforce.

The new location offers improved accessibility, upgraded facilities, and expanded capacity to better serve employers and job seekers across a wide range of industries. This strategic relocation enables PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial San Antonio (North) to enhance service delivery while accommodating future team growth and additional workforce solutions.

"Our new space positions us for long-term success in one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.," said Angela Fox, Regional Vice President for PrideStaff. "This move enables us to grow with our clients, expand our candidate network, and further elevate the service we provide. With enhanced visibility and improved access, we're excited about the future of PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial in San Antonio, and the impact we'll continue to make on local businesses and careers."

Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO at PrideStaff, added, "Angela and her team have built a strong reputation in San Antonio by staying focused on what clients and candidates value most. Their move is a testament to the demand they've created by consistently delivering quality results. We're proud to support this next chapter in their growth."

